ROGERSVILLE – Before being shutdown for coronavirus concerns, Cherokee’s Lady Chiefs softball team was prepared to take on the 2020 season with a young team, predominantly stocked with sophomores and freshmen.
Kristen Richards’ squad did have two seniors, however – Siera Light and Taylor Ward.
“Siera started this year with a lot of unknowns,” Richards said. “She had to have surgery and we were unsure of an exact return date.
“Siera spent time resting as the doctors said she should and slowly returned to playing. We were excited to have her fully released by our first game,” Richards said.
The former Rogersville Middle School standout continued her growth in high school.
“In my three years as coach at Cherokee, Siera has grown tremendously as an individual and as an athlete,” said Richards. “She spent much of her time improving her speed, strength and skills.
“More important than that, Siera spent the time it takes to be successful in the classroom,” Richards said.
“We were looking forward to a great year with Siera as our cleanup hitter. We sure are going to miss her bright and loving personality,” Richards said.
Ward joined the Lady Chiefs after three years on their cross-county rival.
“Taylor came to us this season as a transfer from Volunteer,” Richards said. “We were excited to have her join as part of our Lady Chief family.
“Taylor was expected to see some time as a DH for us this year and possibly some time on first base as well. Taylor’s love for the game definitely shines through,” Richards said.
The Cherokee coach lamented the loss of the 2020 season for her team, particularly her two twelfth-graders.
“For both of our seniors, we are sad our season had to end as it did,” Richards said. “We know they would have achieved many great things this year.”
