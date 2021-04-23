MOSHEIM – Cherokee softball coach Kristen Richards knew she would have to rely on her underclassmen this season with a youth movement that added 12 freshmen to a program that already featured seven sophomores.
Those minors factored majorly Tuesday evening, as the Lady Chiefs scored four runs in the top of the eighth to secure a 9-5 victory over West Greene in a back-and-forth softball affair at West Greene.
Lady Chiefs sophomore Chloe Bradley led off the decisive inning with a single and went to third on Audrey Mowell’s double.
Freshman Kaylee Cinnamon then singled home Bradley to take a 6-5 lead. Mowell, who had advanced to third, then alertly scored on sophomore Hannah Bates’ pop fly to shortstop for a 7-5 lead. Cinnamon advanced to third on the play.
Cherokee freshman starter Madi Jones helped her own cause with a line-drive double, plating Cinnamon. Jones then came home on a sacrifice fly by Bailee Hamilton for the 9-5 lead.
Jones allowed a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth, but recorded her fourth strikeout of the game to end it.
Jones had three of the Lady Chiefs’ 12 hits as eight Cherokee batters had hits in the game. Mowell and Gema Brooks had two apiece. Bates drove in two runs to lead Cherokee. Bates, Jones and Mowell each had doubles.
The Lady Chiefs had taken a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI-double by Bates. West Greene tied it in the bottom half on an RBI-single.
Cherokee added two in the fourth on an RBI-single by Brooks and a West Greene error.
The Lady Buffs scored three in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-3 lead. Cherokee tied it in the sixth on Mowell’s RBI-single, and went ahead 5-4 on an error on Randi Fletcher’s ground ball, only to see West Greene tie it again in the bottom of the seventh.