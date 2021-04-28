ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee Chiefs freshman Cole Putnal continued his strong rookie season with a walk-off, two-run double to defeat Grainger County, 13-12, Thursday at the Reservation.
Cherokee was down 12-9 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Isaac Williams and Jackson Davenport reached on errors.
Cameron Seals then walked to load the bases for Parker Bailey, who was hit by a pitch, driving in Williams to pull the Chiefs to within 12-10.
Grainger reliever Cole Crumpley then induced Peyton Bledsoe to ground into a double play, which scored Davenport and advanced Seals to third as Cherokee moved to within 12-11.
After Matt Newton walked, Putnal delivered a line-drive double to center
on a 1-0 count, scoring Seals and Newton for the walk-off win.
Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. Cherokee collected ten hits and Grainger had eight.
In the first inning, Grainger got their offense started. An error scored one run for Grainger.
The Chiefs notched five runs in the fifth inning. Aidan Webb, Williams, and Bledsoe each drove in runs during the inning.
Grainger scored four runs in the fourth inning, led by Ian Dortch, Landon Dalton, and Hunter Smith, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Lane Helton earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Cherokee. Helton lasted two innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out four.
Crumpley took the loss for Grainger. He went one and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on one hit.
Luke Condra started the game for Cherokee. The lefthander surrendered ten unearned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out seven as the Chiefs committed 11 errors.
May Eli started the game for Grainger. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out six
Newton had a home run in the third inning for Cherokee.
Newton, Williams, and Webb each collected two hits to lead Cherokee.
Brady Smith led Grainger with three hits in four at bats.