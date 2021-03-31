CHURCH HILL – Lack of experience is going to be one of the challenges this season for Volunteer boys soccer coach Jeff Lukens.
“We’ve had a big struggle getting numbers,” he said. “Of course, the pandemic shut down last year’s season. That didn’t help us any. Rec sports were not happening. All that stuff kind of made it hard for us.
“You can look at the roster. We’ve got 17 kids and 10 of them are seniors,” Lukens said.
A roster with 10 seniors may look experienced, but half of them have never played. In fact, half the roster has never played.
“Out of 10 seniors, five have never played,” Lukens said. “I have one junior who has played before. The other one hasn’t played. Two sophomores have played, the other two haven’t. And I have one freshman.”
Freshmen come in different shapes and sizes – and different levels of experience.
“(Some of) your freshmen, you’re starting to get into your participation trophy kids,” Lukens said. “They’re not used to anything.”
He recalled coaching his sons, who soon began to reflect their father’s competitiveness.
“I coached travel basketball forever,” Lukens said. “My son Ethan is a sophomore. He was probably first grade, second grade, and if we were in the gold bracket, come in first and second, you go get your trophy.
“Silver and bronze really means you came in thirteenth place. I told him and Evan to respectfully say, ‘Sir, I don’t want this trophy.’ Some would say fine. Some would get upset about it. I’d say, ‘Fine, but they’re going right in that trash can over there.’ Evan was young, so he was happy. But Ethan was like, ‘I don’t want this. Why would I want something on my shelf that said I was thirteenth best out of sixteen teams?’” Lukens said.
Attrition occurred among the sophomore class, as well.
“Your freshmen from last year joined the team and we got to play two games against two of the best teams we play, Boone and Crockett. We got our brains beat in both of them. Now, all of the sudden you’ve got these kids saying, ‘Gee, I don’t know if I want to be in this or not.’ Because there was no Cherokee game, or home playoff. None of that.
“We had two and a half months of hard, hard work and it was a miserable spring last year. It was nothing but rain and snow, mud up to our knees up on that practice field. That experience kind of scared off the freshmen,” Lukens said.
In addition, some of the newcomers weren’t aware of the stamina and conditioning required to make the step up to high school competition. Lukens held a meeting for a reality check.
“I said, ‘Boys, you signed up for a varsity sport,’” he recalled. “At one practice, they said, ‘We’ve been running too much.’ I said, ‘Too much running?’
“I said, ‘Cool. I want you to run to the end of this field, to the other end and back, and see how you’re doing,’” Lukens said.
After the 60-yard jaunt, “Kids were (panting heavily)” Lukens said, imitating the heavy breathing after what was a short run for a kid – especially compared to the amount of running involved in a high school soccer game – two, 40-minute halves of continuous running.
“We run for the first 15 minutes of practice, then we do drills,” Lukens said. “We’ve lost two or three because of ‘too much running.’”
Lukens said other area schools’ boys soccer programs have been affected by the lost season, as well. Cherokee’s numbers are down. “I talked to Steve (Sessis) from Boone and he said he only had 14,” Lukens said. “And Central cancelled their season.
“So, there’s big gaps. There was no team at the middle school and we got to play two games and that was it. We practiced for two and a half months and got to play two games,” he said.
“Church Hill cancelling indoor soccer forever puts a hurt on you because that’s sometimes when people first get introduced to soccer. It’s a little less scary than outdoor soccer. Outdoor soccer cancelled didn’t help any. I lost one of my best players, Bryson Miller. He decided he was going to graduate early and go join the service,” said Lukens.
So, Lukens hit the recruiting trail.
“We went and got a bunch of basketball players,” Lukens said. “And they are athletes. They’re not soccer players yet, but we’ll work on that part.”
Basketball players are accustomed to using their hands and their feet, not just their feet. Grabbing a ball zipping past is instinctive.
“Every time we have a drill and the ball is hit high, they’re snatching it out of the air. ‘That’s great, but you say you didn’t want to play goalie. But you continue to use your hands.’”
While their additions helped the overall athleticism of the team, it also frightened away a couple more players.
“We had two younger kids quit because they’re so aggressive,” Lukens said. “They play like football- and basketball-style soccer. They run right through you.”
But Lukens likes his players to play aggressively, not passively. Members of Mike Poe’s basketball program aren’t shy about taking it to the opponent. Basketball players welcomed onto the soccer team include the twins, Corbin and Mason Short, as well as Remington Skelton and Jacob Haynes.
“They’re all seniors,” Lukens said. “They’re good kids.”
The twins will be part of the offensive attack.
“Up front is Dawson Dykes, of course,” Lukens said of his top returner. “He’s played center for us. The mids will probably be Ethan Lukens and Mason and Corbin Short. That will be the fastest front line we’ve ever had.
“I’ve got the front line sorted out, but not the back. Like I said, we’ve had kids who are trying to do two different sports, going back and forth,” Lukens said.
One of the best goalie candidates is one of those going back and forth between sports: Zach Taylor, who is also a member of the swim team, which is wrapping up its season. He’s also on the golf team in the fall.
“I’ve got four goal-keepers, but I haven’t settled on anyone yet,” Lukens said. “I know my best goal-keeper is Zach Taylor and when he joined the team, there were three other goalies and they were all a year ahead of him. He’s chomping at the bit and going to all these goalie schools then said he wants to play in the field.
“We have played one game and he was the goalie. He is a good kid, so he will play wherever. He is the most experienced keeper we have. And with all the inexperience in front of him it is our only option right now. We have had a bunch of injuries,” Lukens said.
As illustrated earlier, Lukens doesn’t like “participation trophies” or moral victories. His goal this season is the same as any other: win as many as possible.
“I’m too dumb to just accept defeat,” he said. “So, I’m going to beat my head against the wall until we do something. There’s a lot of inexperience, so it’ll start a little rocky. While these other teams kind of plateau out, we’ll get better every day. Hopefully, by the end of the season, it will be better.”
Volunteer, which was scheduled to play at KACHEA Tuesday (results not available at press time), will travel to Cherokee Thursday for a 6 p.m. match.