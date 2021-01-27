BULLS GAP – Parker Travis kept the offense running and Kandin Hammers and Gavin Housewright dominated the paint as Bulls Gap ran away from Sullivan Middle School, 47-29, Saturday at Bulls Gap School.
With Travis feeding Hammers and Housewright inside, the ‘Dawgs got layup after layup in building a 14-3 first-quarter lead and 21-7 halftime advantage.
The Bulldogs used the same formula to extend its lead to 32-17 through three periods and led by as many as 19 down the stretch.
Hammers led Bulls Gap with 16 points – all from the field. Travis scored 12 and Housewright added 10.