Falconry is a form of hunting in which the hunter uses a trained raptor (a bird of prey) to hunt wild game.
It’s a tradition with a long history and today contributes to conservation efforts and the protection of endangered species.
History
Falconry has been around for thousands of years. There is evidence it existed in Mesopotamia, the Middle East and Western Mongolia more than 3,000 years ago. Originally a form of hunting to provide food, it eventually became associated with nobility.
The King Richard III Visitor Center says that falconry is shown in art and writing in India, China, Japan, the Roman Empire and the Middle East. Falconry arrived in Britain around the ninth century and there is even a depiction of it in the Bayeux Tapestry.
Becoming a Falconer
The U.S. has only about 4,000 falconers, according to the Michigan Hawking Club. It can be expensive and requires a huge time commitment. It is legal in all states except Hawaii and D.C.
The North American Falconers Association points out that completing a falconry apprenticeship requires at least two years and it will take seven years to become a master falconer.
The Michigan Hawking Club recommends answering four questions if you want to be a falconer:
• Do you have the time to provide a wild-trapped raptor with specialized food, health and shelter? (For example, raptors eat only fresh, raw meat, preferably of the type you want it to hunt.)
• Do you have the finances to support the specialized needs and such things as freezer space, vet bills and special equipment?
• Do you have access to multiple areas of hunting land close to where you live?
• Can you drive whatever distance needed at a moment’s notice to get to a veterinarian clinic that specializes in raptor care?
If you still want to become a falconer, find out what your state regulations are. You will likely have to take a falconer’s exam, build raptor facilities, gather equipment, apply for the proper licenses and permits, and trap or purchase a raptor.
Training a Raptor
In the United States, the most common species used for falconry are red-tailed hawks, kestrels (sparrow hawks), goshawks, coopers hawks, Harris hawks, prairie falcons, gyrfalcons and peregrine falcons. According to the North American Falconers Association, sponsors will require most apprentice falconers to trap at least their first bird from the wild.
The initial training stage can take about a month, but many falconers say that the training never ends. You are constantly working to improve the teamwork between human and bird.
Training, according to the Michigan Hawking Club, begins with gaining the trust of the bird. The bird needs to learn that the falconer will help it hunt and get food. A falconer needs to have care, patience and understanding of raptor behavior and biology. A falconer will always use positive reinforcement techniques.
The Ohio Falconry Association points out that the basic method of training a raptor hasn’t changed for thousands of years. You condition the hawk to accept the falconer as a partner in the hunting process. “Manning” helps the raptor overcome its fear of people, get used to the falconer and associate food with the falconer’s glove. “Entering” takes place when a raptor is released to fly completely free to hunt a certain type of quarry. Once the raptor eats all it wants, the falconer approaches and coaxes the raptor back up onto the glove with a food reward.
Trending Recipe Videos