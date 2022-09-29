ELIZABETHTON – Cherokee’s Tanner McPeek earned the final berth in the TSSAA state golf championship after surviving a five-man playoff in the Region 1 golf tournament Monday at Elizabethton Golf Course.
“It was tough competition,” McPeek said.
With only one out of six teams able to qualify for state, along with just three individuals not on that winning team (Science Hill), the competition for two of those three berths came down to a five-way tie.
Greeneville’s Alex Broyles got the first berth after a three-way tie for first with Science Hill’s Boone Hatcher and Matthew Hogan, each scoring 75. Hatcher won bragging rights for Region medalist honors after topping the other two in a three-way playoff for first. Hatcher and Hogan already had state tournament berths for the team win.
That left two more state berths available to be determined by a playoff between five golfers tied at 76 through 18 holes: McPeek, Cocke County’s Kaden Shropshire, Greeneville’s Gavin Sells and Dougie Fezell, and Tennessee High’s Carter Myers.
For the playoff, those three tied at 75 and the five tied at 76, went to the 18th tee. After Hatcher won medalist, and Broyles already secured as the state’s first individual qualifier, the five golfers battled. Shropshire captured the second spot by sinking a birdie putt on the par 4 hole.
McPeek and Fezell each parred the hole, while Sells and Myers were eliminated with bogeys, and went on to hole No. 1 for the second playoff hole. Each parred that hole. Then it was back over to hole no. 18 for the third playoff hole. (Having the playoffs on the two holes adjacent to the clubhouse allowed fans a short walk to view the competition.)
Playing the 18th hole for the third time in the last four holes played made things a little easier, said McPeek, whose two previous drives were slightly shorter and not dead-center as his third tee shot on 18. Fezell’s, meanwhile, was off to the right side of the fairway near the trees.
“I saw that he had hit it a little right and I said, ‘I’ve got to compromise on this one,’” McPeek recalled. “I knew roughly how far I had. I had 95, 95 and then 87. So, I had about the same club. I hit two bad wedge shots the first two times. Then I kind of figured out what I was doing and hit a better wedge shot.”
McPeek’s wedge shot was excellent, as well, landing about eight feet from the cup. He then calmly sank the putt, earning his trip to the state tournament.
“I hadn’t really hit a good putt until the last hole, but I guess I kind of put it all together and slid in barely,” McPeek said.
“He played really good throughout the day,” said Cherokee golf coach Kelli Ann Lawson. “He had a couple of rough holes while he was playing, but he came through and after three playoff holes, he birdied the hole to win it. So, we’re tickled that he’s going on to state.
“He is a very consistent player and he played good all day. So, in my opinion, with the way the course played and the conditions out, he could have went without having to do playoff holes. But, he did very good and I’m very proud of him,” Lawson said.
McPeek said “not a lot” was going well for him during regulation play.
“My wedges around the green was good,” McPeek said. “I just couldn’t hit my irons. The driver helped me a lot. The putting was hard.”
Scores were up overall at the difficult, hilly course, which was blasted with a severe thunderstorm the night before. Workers from the course’s maintenance crew and members of host team Elizabethton were out early Monday morning cleaning up fallen limbs and debris from the course.
They were not able to do anything about the rain that drenched the course, leaving soggy conditions throughout. Play was further complicated by windy conditions, which increased as the day wore along, affecting shots and the course itself, as the wind dried the more exposed areas, while the less exposed remained dank. As a result, the drier greens played faster than the more shaded ones, which retained water to slow down putts.
“The wind didn’t help,” McPeek said. “But I just kind of scrambled around and pieced together. I could have done a lot better, but I’m not too mad with it.
“On 14, I hit it right down the middle and made double (despite being) in the middle of the fairway. That kind of put a damper on my round. It kind of got in my head a little bit. But I had to shake it off and keep going. Other than that, it went pretty smooth,” McPeek said.
“It’s a very difficult terrain, and the way the weather played, it was rough,” Lawson said. “But he played under pressure really well. So, I was proud of him.”
McPeek wasn’t the only golfer who had trouble at hole no. 14. Volunteer’s Tucker McLain was on pace to possibly win the tournament until a stumble on 14.
“Tucker was in the hunt late in his round and just could not get a putt to fall for birdie,” Volunteer golf coach Jim Whalen said. “Even though the double bogey at 14 was a good one with two penalty strokes. He makes par there, he wins or qualifies for state.”
McLain finished with a 79. Falcon teammate Austin Williams fired an 85.
“It was great experience with both golfers,” Whalen said. “It’s a great measuring stick of how they need to score. I’m proud of Tucker and Austin’s hard-work all season which got them to the Region.”
Cherokee, one of three teams to qualify from District 2, finished fourth in Monday’s region play with a team score of 320. Seniors Ryan Smith and Brayden Lawson each shot 80. Marshall Seals scored 84 and Isaac Chandler shot 87.
Science Hill won with 304 as all four scoring golfers (and even their fifth) scored in the 70’s. Tennessee High was second with 316, followed by Greeneville with 319.
“Overall, we were (hoping for better scores), but as you can tell by all the scores, I mean the low score was a 75 today for the boys,” said Lawson. “And that’s very unusual. So, that right there tells you how the course played. After the storm last night that they had and the weather today, it was rough for everybody.
“The kids, they didn’t play bad. They got some bad breaks that we can’t do nothing about. It could have happened to anybody and it happened to quite a few. The scores weren’t bad and everybody was right around the same scores from every team. So, they didn’t play bad. They got some rough breaks, which you can’t do anything about that,” Lawson said.
Cherokee junior Lilli Kate Barker, who qualified as an individual, shot 98 in girls competition.
“She did play good,” Lawson said. “Out of all the girls, she came in ninth. So, that was a big achievement for her. She’s a junior, so we’ll have her next year.”
The 2022 TSSAA Class AA State Tournament will be held Thursday and Friday at Sevierville Golf Club, home course for Cherokee IMAC foe, Sevier County, and site of the District 2-AA tournament two weeks ago.
After a sometimes-frustrating day in the region, McPeek was able to leave Elizabethton satisfied.
“It feels pretty good,” he said about qualifying for the state, for which his plans are simple. “Just have a good time. Just enjoy the experience.”
Having some familiarity with the course won’t hurt.
“We’ve played up there a couple times this year,” Lawson said. “So, I think that he should do good. I don’t see why he shouldn’t do well. We’ve played there. We’re just tickled he’s going. As long as he has fun and remembers to have fun, he’ll be all right.
“I just hope he has fun and he enjoys it. He’s got another year to do it, and as long as he enjoys it and has fun and plays how he wants to play, we’ll be perfectly content,” Lawson said.
