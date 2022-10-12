BRISTOL – Volunteer out-gained Tennessee High, 288-250, but turnovers and big plays allowed proved costly in a 40-6 loss Friday at the Stone Castle.
“Obviously, turnovers killed us,” said Falcons coach Jesse McMillan. “We had four. You don’t give yourself a chance. I thought we did some good things early on offense especially.
“I don’t necessarily believe 40-6 is indicative of how we played tonight. We certainly played a whole lot better than we did last Friday night (a 28-7 loss to Grainger County), a whole lot better on both sides of the football,” McMillan said.
The Falcons’ first turnover was a fumble on their first play from scrimmage, which gave the Vikings the ball at the Volunteer 34.
The Falcons held the Vikings, however, forcing a three-and-out and punt, then did some of those good things of offense.
Isaiah Bowery, pressed into service at quarterback after three others went down with injury this season, was impressive against the Vikings. He completed passes for eight to Andrew Knittel, and 11 and 13 yards to Cason Christian on the Falcons’ second possession.
After a sack, Bowery’s next pass was picked off by Tennessee High’s Logan Tudor, who returned it 32 yards for a touchdown and 6-0 Vikings lead with 5:56 left in the first quarter.
One of the advantages of having Bowery at quarterback is it allows Christian to go from emergency quarterback back to his natural position of receiver, where he’s better abled to make big plays. Christian finished with five catches for 139 yards.
He did just that on the Falcons’ second play of their second possession, hauling in a Bowery pass and galloping for a 69-yard gain to the Viking eight-yard line.
“We felt like going into the game the only place we had a clear-cut advantage was with our guys on the perimeter,” McMillan said. “We felt like our guys on the perimeter were better than them. We felt like we’d have a hard time running it in the box, so we decided we were going to do a lot of stuff where we would get them in a second coverage. When we executed it, we did a great job. Sometimes we didn’t and got ourselves in a little bit of trouble.”
Unfortunately for Volunteer, two runs and two incomplete passes left the Falcons four yards shy of the end zone.
After Josh Sizemore ran for five yards on first down, he ran for 73 yards on second down, setting up a Viking first down at the Volunteer 18. Owen Brown ran it in from there on the next play and Tennessee High led, 12-0, after another failed extra point with 3:06 left in the first.
“Tennessee High, I said it going into the game, has improved from game one probably about as much as anybody around here has,” McMillan said. “And for them to be able to overcome not having their starting quarterback (Jimmy Phipps) tonight and have those guys that they had come in, credit to them.
“They’re about as hard of a team to prepare for we’ve played this year just with all the stuff that they do, because they do a lot of things well,” he said.
Undeterred, the Falcons moved the ball on their next possession, which began at the Volunteer 26. Bowery passed 13 yards to Caden Lafollette, then picked up 16 on a keeper. A big pass play to Christian was called back for a holding call.
Bowery then ran for 14 yards. He then found Christian over the middle again and the senior sprinted to the goal for a 46-yard touchdown pass play. The extra point was no good, but Volunteer had trimmed the lead to 12-6 with 1:49 left in the first quarter.
The Falcons got the ball back two plays later after recovering a fumble, but turned it back over on downs. The Volunteer defense then returned the favor, and the Falcons were set up at their own 27.
However, two plays later, Tudor picked off another pass, and the Vikings moved 25 yards in three carries, the last a seven-yarder by Josh Bell. Turner Elliott’s pass to Maddox Fritts made it 20-6 with 6:07 left in the first half.
The Falcons moved the ball again on its next possession, mostly on a 29-yard pass play from Bowery to Knittel. But another big gainer to Christian was wiped out with another holding penalty, one of several which had Volunteer’s fans groaning in the stands.
“It’s kind of like, we get a big play, then it would be wiped out because of a penalty,” McMillan said. “Some were legit and some I would disagree with. But that’s the way it is. I thought our kids battled, especially early on.”
The holding forced the Falcons into a first-and-25 at their 48. After a one-yard loss on a run by Lafollette, Bowery was picked off by Elliott, who ran 53 yards into the end zone. The touchdown was called back, however, by a block-in-the-back penalty, but Tennessee High was in business at the Falcons 43.
On first down, Bell broke loose for a 43-yard TD run. Thatcher Hutton’s kick made it 27-6 with 3:46 in the half.
Riley Littleton, who began the season as Volunteer’s starting quarterback before a hand injury in the opener at West Ridge limited his offensive duties to running back, was back in at quarterback on the Falcons’ ensuing possession.
After picking up 10 yards on a keeper, Littleton completed a five-yard pass to Christian before being leveled on a hit by a Tennessee High defender with 2:50 left in the half. As Littleton remained crumpled on the turf, McMillan protested the lack of flags on the hit.
“It was a flat-out targeting,” McMillan said. “The guy led with the crown of his head, hit my guy square in the face and he gets a concussion and I get a 15-yarder. Textbook. Was it a vicious hit? No, he didn’t like run through him.
“But he dropped his head and hit Riley square in the face. That’s my first unsportsmanlike in three years, but I’ll gladly take that. I’m going to protect my kids. I’m sorry that’s what I’m going to do,” McMillan said.
Instead of second-and-five at the 35, Volunteer was faced with second-and-20 at the 20. Bowery was thrown for an eight-yard loss, setting up a third-and-28 at the 12. Christian ran for nine and Volunteer had to punt on fourth-and-21 from its own 21.
Peyton Steele managed to get the punt off under heavy pressure, but the Vikings were set up at the Volunteer 40 with 1:29 in the half. Rushes of 12, 13 and nine moved the ball to the Volunteer five. Two runs later, Bell was crossing the goal line from three for another touchdown and 33-6 lead with just :23 left in the half.
Tudor returned the second half kickoff 61 yards to the Volunteer 24. Moments later, Brown ran in his second touchdown of the game from seven yards out. Hutton’s kick made it 40-6, triggering the mercy rule running clock. There was no more scoring in the final 9:31 of the third or the entire fourth quarter.
“Again, I thought our guys battled,” McMillan said. “If we just don’t turn it over. A couple of those were bad throws and a couple of them all of them would (commit) scrambling when you’re rushed. We didn’t do a good job of protecting. That’s been our Achilles heel all year, too.”
Bowery completed 9-of-21 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown and the three interceptions.
“He threw several very nice balls – he hit Knittel there on the second drive, hit the seam to Cason,” McMillan said. “That was an awesome throw. He played well enough to give us a chance. We’ve got to do better around him. He forced a couple and he knows it. He’s a competitor, a competitive kid. It means something to him. He works at it.”
While this week is Fall Break for Hawkins County schools, the Falcons (1-6, 0-3 in Region 1-4A) will still practice all week in preparation for a region showdown at Elizabethton Friday against the always-tough Cyclones (3-4, 2-0).
“Like I said, our guys played a lot better this Friday night than we did last Friday night,” said McMillan. “But sitting here at 1-6 at this point is very frustrating. I never thought we’d be 1-6 at this point in the year. I thought we were going to be better than this. I still think we’re better than what we’ve played.”
