HAWKINS COUNTY – Cherokee’s Ryan Smith and Volunteer’s Ellie McLain and Jon Wes Lovelace qualified for the Region 1 Tournament with strong showings in their respective district tournaments Monday.
In the District 1 Large Schools girls tournament at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club, McLain qualified for this coming Monday’s Region 1 tournament by tying for the final berth, then winning a three-player playoff.
With regional berths going to the top three teams and top five individuals not on those teams, after regular play had finished, McLain found her 18-hole 97 to be tied for fifth with Science Hill’s Elizabeth Walker and Sullivan East’s Tori Leonard.
So McLain, Walker and Leonard went into a three-way playoff.
“Ellie did a great job in the playoff,” Volunteer coach Jim Whalen said. “With a large crowd watching each shot, she kept her composure under the pressure.”
Tennessee High, Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan South qualified as teams. McLain joined the top four individuals not on those squads – Science Hill’s Rachel Smith (90), Daniel Boone’s Jenna Branum (91), Science Hill’s Gracie Smith (96) and Boone’s Elsie Lunsford (96) – in the Region 1 tournament, which will also be held at Ridgefields.
On the boys’ side, D-B (307), Science Hill (318) and Tennessee High (327) qualified as the top three teams. Earning berths as individuals were Elizabethton’s Caleb Tipton (74), Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace (76), Sullivan Central’s Seth Robinette (76), Elizabethton’s Carson Peters (79) and Boone’s John Hale (81).
“Jon Wes didn’t play his best but played good enough to advance,” Whalen said. “Next week, he will be ready to go with a state birth on the line.”
Teammate Tucker McLain just missed with an 82, as Volunteer’s boys team (338) placed fifth out of 11 teams. Gabe Goode added an 89 and Noah Gillespie a 91 for the team score. Briar Davis finished with a 94.
On the girls’ side, Julie Mowell shot a 115 and Hannah Stewart a 137. The Lady Falcons (212) placed ninth out of 11 teams.
Meanwhile at the District 2 Large Schools golf tournament at Patriot Hills Golf Course in Jefferson City, Cherokee’s Ryan Smith shot an 82 to qualify for Monday’s Region 1 Tournament.
“Ryan did a great job to shoot 82 today,” said Cherokee assistant golf coach Trey Fields. “He really put himself in some good positions. If he could’ve got the putter going, he could have shot mid 70s.
“We are very proud and excited for him to make it to regionals as a sophomore. He has worked hard this summer and good to see it pay off,” Fields said.
Cherokee’s boys did not score as a team. Tanner McPeek had to withdraw due to a back injury and Ty Edwards was disqualified. However, Michael Lawson finished with 101 and Chiefs teammate Brayden Lawson was just off the qualifiers’ pace with an 84.
“The rest of the kids did a great job as well,” Fields said. “Brayden Lawson was just outside of making it with a 84. I’m happy for the way we are trending as Cherokee golf.”
On the girls side, Natalie Mueller shot 112 and Morgan Lawson 116 for Cherokee girls’ team score of 228. Alexis Larmer finished with a 126.
“The girls had a great year and we got to see them improve all season long we are very proud of them as well,” said Fields.