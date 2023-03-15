ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee track and field program is experiencing a bit of a youth movement, but coach Chad Laster believes the potential is there to do a lot of good things when it counts the most.
“I look forward to getting as many athletes as we can down the road to some of these bigger meets, and seeing them improve,” Laster said. “We have so much youth out here. One of our main goals is to see them improve and get better for the future because we’ve got the potential to do a lot of good things at the conference meet and at the sectional, and hopefully at the state championships.”
Cherokee, which competes in the Twin Lakes Conference in track and field, will host the conference meet on May 2. The TSSAA Section 1 AA state qualifier is May 13 at the University of Tennessee. The state championships are May 23-25 at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
“We’ve got over 30 guys out right now, improving week by week. We have 15 girls right now, who are working hard,” Laster said. “With so many new faces, it’s kind of like a chess match right now — trying to figure out where to put everybody. It’s the largest number of underclassmen we’ve had in several years.”
GIRLS TEAM
The Lady Chiefs’ track and field team won the Twin Lakes Conference championship a year ago.
“That was their first championship in the history of the school. We had no seniors on that team. We’ve got a dynamic makeup, as a team, as far as all grade levels. It’s a good mix,” Laster said.
Among the top returners is senior Amelia Metz, the No. 1 returning discus thrower in the section. She finished second in the state a year ago and is aiming to move up a step this year.
“We’ve also got Lilly Henley, who was less than half a second away from making it to the championship last year in the 400 meters. She’s ready to make another go at it, improve her time and break a school record in the process,” Laster said.
Laster expects the Cherokee girls to be competitive in the field events, sprints, jumps and maybe hurdles as one of the Lady Chiefs’ top sprinters will take on that challenge in 2023.
“We’re moving Olivia Spence over to a new event, the 300 hurdles, where we think she’s going to have a lot of success and hopefully finish very high at the sectionals,” Laster said. “She’s been a 200-meter and 100-meter sprinter, but she’s also done some hurdles in the past. She already knew how to navigate a hurdle. When you combine that with her 200 speed, she can be a dangerous threat. I think she’s going to surprise a few people in that event early on.”
Sophomore Emily Cuthrell is leading a trio of young jumpers who are making gains every day in long jump, Laster said. Cuthrell qualified for the state sectional in long jump — and as part of three relay teams — as a freshman.
BOYS TEAM
On the boys’ side, the Chiefs have more than 30 athletes vying for events to compete in with “an influx of young guys, including several freshmen.”
“We’re going to be full of youth and led by a few seniors. We’ve got Noah Parvin coming back as a senior. Joey Henley also returns. He’s highly ranked in the section as a returning triple jumper and high jumper,” Laster said.
Another top returner on the boys’ side is Trey Smith in the 110 and 300 hurdles. In the 110-meter hurdles, Laster said Smith is listed as one of the top five returners in the section.
“After that, we’ve got to sort everybody out because we have so many new faces. We will have to see where everybody stands,” Laster said.
“We’re definitely loaded on the sprint and jump side right now. We have several guys doing well in the long jump and the triple jump, and several more who are doing well in the short sprints,” he continued. “A lot of them are being very competitive with each other so they can work their way onto the relays.”
In the boys’ field events, Laster said “it’s wide open right now with a lot of young guys vying for those top three spots. There’s some good, healthy competition going on in a lot of areas.”
LEADING THE CHIEFS
One of the challenges of such a young team, Laster said, is helping them learn “to create goals for themselves and not try to compare it to everybody else in the region” where older, more experienced competitors often shine.
“It’s a mental aspect of the game, getting them to understand you’ve got to improve yourself day by day, week by week, and keep chipping away until you get where you want to be,” Laster said.
Laster has a wealth of knowledge and experience helping him to impart those lessons this year.
Coach Mike Sivert is a cultural icon, the original Chief Mobuck of Cherokee High School. He has over 40 years of experience within the sport (as well as other sports) and can practically coach anything. “His wisdom and expertise are invaluable,” Laster said.
Coach Michael Taft, also known as Master Sgt. Taft USMC, recently retired from the United States Marine Corps after 24 years of decorated service. He was a 400-meter sprinter and an all-state pole vaulter in high school before later vaulting for the University of North Carolina. Taft, who is employed as an NJROTC instructor at Cherokee, is reviving interest in the event among the Chiefs.
“With his pole vault experience, we’ve got a few people now wanting to try pole vault. He’s really a big help there. It’s very difficult to find pole vault coaches in the area,” Laster said. “Finding some talent in pole vault allows us to get that going again.”
Coach Mylan Brewer is a former Cherokee athlete who was a wide receiver in football and a sprinter/jumper in track. He led all receivers for Cherokee his senior year in 2015 and was selected to the all-region first team. He currently coaches football, basketball, and track and field at Cherokee.
