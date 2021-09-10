ROGERSVILLE – Sara Winegar had four goals and two assists to lead Volunteer to a 9-0 victory over Cherokee in a girls soccer match Tuesday evening at Cherokee.
Winegar scored the game’s opening goal just 8:54 into the match on an assist from Kristen Flack.
Taylor Castle booted the Lady Falcons’ second goal 17:29 into the contest on an assist from Winegar.
The Lady Falcons then scored four goals in the last 6:27 of the first half, the first of which by Kourtney Bradshaw on an assist by Macey Gladson.
Just over two minutes later, Flack scored on a combined assist from Winegar and Lily Vaughn Shepherd.
With 3:11 left in the first half, Winegar dribbled past Cherokee goalkeeper Emily Collins for an unassisted drive right to the net.
Winegar got the hat trick just 23 seconds before halftime on a point-blank goal on an assist by Bre Dykes as the Lady Falcons led 6-0 at the break.
Winegar picked up where she left off just 1:42 into the second half with her fourth goal of the night.
Alyssa Chappell, on defense for much of the game, broke into the scoring column 10 minutes later with an unassisted blast into the net.
Then, with just over 22 minutes showing on the clock, Savannah Howard ended the match with another unassisted goal for the 9-0 victory.
Six different Lady Falcons scored goals, led by Winegar’s four, while five had assists, led by Winegar with two.