CHURCH HILL – Big, bad Elizabethton came to town Tuesday and left with a 6-0 victory, but Volunteer soccer coach Jeff Lukens wasn’t upset at his team’s showing against the region’s second-toughest power after Greeneville.
“I was proud of them,” Lukens said. “I think they showed big improvement from the last time we played them. They played really well. I wasn’t mad. I was actually happy. Every goal they scored was a goal you could trace back to a really simple mistake that we can fix. I hope we get to see them again down the road.”
On this page are some photos of the action taken by Bobby Vaughn.