KNOXVILLE – Volunteer’s Cason Christian is best known for his exploits on the football field or baseball diamond, but last weekend he achieved something nobody saw coming.
Competing at the prestigious Volunteer Track Classic at the University of Tennessee with athletes from all over the country, Christian won the high jump with the event’s top mark of 6-3.
“There were athletes from New York, Michigan, Florida – it was a bigtime track meet,” said Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie. “It’s going to be the biggest meet that we participate in this year.
“His mindset is he’s an incredible competitor. In some ways, I knew that he would excel when he went down there. Did I think that he would win the event? Really, absolutely not,” Ailshie said.
The possibility came about as a result of Christian joking around with his favorite coach, John Davis, an assistant football coach at Volunteer.
“Me and Coach Davis actually had a bet on it,” Christian said. “I came in here one day and (Coach) Ailshie was just talking about high jumping and stuff. Coach Davis was like, ‘Ahh, you ain’t gonna get 6-4.’ I was like, ‘Let’s bet on it.’ He said, ‘If you get 6-4,’ – we were just joking – ‘I’ll put my house on it.’”
Christian, a receiver/tight end on the football team for the first time this year as a junior, earned All-Region 1-4A honors as Volunteer’s newcomer of the year. He’s a regular in the basketball rotation as a 6-4 post player, although he missed time this season because of an injury, and in the spring, he’s the Falcons’ starting first baseman and usual clean-up hitter.
So, he’s pretty busy. Baseball is pretty much a daily sport with games and practices, so there’s very little time to try to compete on the Volunteer track and field team. So for fun, and out of curiosity, Christian and some buddies would head down to the high jump mat in the stadium during his P.E. class and play around with it.
“Where I have baseball, we would go down during my class in gym and practice maybe one or two times a week trying to high jump,” Christian said. “We just did opening height, which is 5-7. So, we went down there and jumped 5-7 and I felt good.
“I’ve got baseball and I play basketball and stuff, so we couldn’t really find a time to do track meets, so Saturday came up. That was the only time I didn’t have a game, so I went down to UT. I wasn’t expecting to do near as what I did. I got there and Coach Davis and Brett (Clark) – he was one of the high jumpers – we just went at it. He was being a great teammate, telling me what I needed to do and stuff like that,” Christian said.
“That was the first time I’ve ever done a track meet. Coach Davis actually went and got me a pair of spikes so I wouldn’t be slipping everywhere. Out of 32 kids, you weren’t really expecting to go down there and win the first time ever doing anything” in a track meet, Christian said.
“There are kids from all over – New York and kids like that down there at that UT track meet. There were kids down there talking how they jumped 6-8 and everything. I went in and I was like, ‘If I jump 5-7, I jump 5-7. If I go in there and jump 6-6, I go in there and jump 6-6.’ I wasn’t going in there trying to show up anybody or anything. And we went down there and won it,” Christian said.
“Because of his desire to compete, as the jumps progressed in the meet, his form continued to get better,” Ailshie said. “It was the first time he ever competed in the high jump in any track meet. It just shows you. We provide opportunities at the high schools in all different sports and he took advantage of that opportunity. He’s on cloud 9 right now.”
Christian won the event, but not the bet – by one inch.
“We were trying to get 6-4, but after 10 jumps I think I had to do, 6-4 wasn’t coming that day,” Christian said. Davis was happy, but not because he won the bet.
“Coach Davis was ecstatic,” Christian said. “We’ve actually got a video of him whenever I was jumping; he was jumping up as soon as I jumped. He was just really (supportive). He’s really had a big influence. I give him props because he’s one of the coaches whose probably had the most impact.
“He’s been here a year. He came in this summer. We bonded together a lot. He’s been there and I’ve talked to him a lot about stuff. Basically, he’s just like a kid. We play ball with him in here in gym. We bond with him pretty well. He actually jumped 6-8 in high school high jump. So, he’s been around a few times. He knows what to do,” Christian said.
For now, it’s back to baseball. But there is another chance to compete coming up.
“He’s playing baseball, but he said he would help us on the weekends,” Ailshie said. “Our next track meet on a weekend is actually going to be the sectional on May 14. He can compete in that. He’s already had a qualifying mark.”
“That is the plan,” Christian said. “It depends on how baseball falls into it. I was in baseball first, so I’m going to compete with baseball first. But if track comes up on Saturday and we don’t have a game or anything, I’ll definitely be there to compete.
“The whole goal really is to break the school record (6-6). So, we’re going down there to practice tomorrow,” Christian said Wednesday.
“Where it’s really going to help him is he wants to play big-time college football,” Ailshie said. “And as his marks improve, that’s what these football coaches look for. They’re going to look at his film, but they’re also going to look at objective measures on how athletic he is, which will tremendously help him.”
Christian said he will likely try jumping a little more next season – his senior year.
“Definitely, because I think it will help me in football,” he said. “Jumping in football is basically kind of like that because, if you really think about it, you’ve got to go up and high-point the ball, you’re jumping off one foot. You’re not jumping off two. Sometimes, you’ve got to make catches jumping backwards and stuff, too.”
So while he excels at baseball and now track, Christian’s passion is football.
“That’s my main sport,” he said. “I’ve actually been talking to some colleges, so that’s what my main goal is. Hopefully.”