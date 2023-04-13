CHURCH HILL — A year ago, Volunteer’s soccer team struggled to stop Tennessee High in a 9-0 conference road loss. On Monday, the Falcons were just over three minutes away from forcing overtime in Church Hill when Tennessee High scored and held on for the 1-0 District 1-AA win.
Tennessee High’s Austin DeGeare, perhaps better known for his prowess on the football field, found the back of the net off a corner kick at the 3:38 mark in the second half for the first and only goal of the game.
“Last year, we were down 7-0 at the half and lost 9-0 at their place. This tells me we’ve come a long way,” said Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens. “We didn’t stop fighting. It’s a win for me, to play as well as we did against that team.”
Volunteer (4-2, 0-2) had an opportunity to tie it up with about a minute to play. Leading scorer Cameron Cox broke free and raced down the field toward paydirt. It was a valiant attempt, but the shot sailed and Tennessee High fended off the Falcons’ attack for the conference win.
“I was running down the sidelines with him. I think I might have pulled a muscle,” Lukens said, with a grin. “I’m proud of the effort. I’ll sleep good tonight.”
Cox also had a chance to put the Falcons up early in the first half on a shot he’d probably like to have back. From then on, the two conference foes traded blows throughout the game, with freshman Lucas Gilliam stepping into the goal for the Falcons in place of sophomore Jackson McLain.
“It was absolutely nothing Jackson did or didn’t do. We simply needed him in a different spot tonight because of some injuries. I look over to sub, and all I see are boots,” Lukens said, referring to multiple injuries on the Falcons’ sideline.
Once he got comfortable, McLain looked right at home on the back line for the Falcons.
Lukens said the loss continues to make the postseason path a little harder for his young Falcons. But he’s sure they’ll keep battling. The Falcons are slated to compete in a tournament at Providence Academy this weekend before hosting Daniel Boone on Monday at 6 p.m.
In the JV game, Volunteer picked up a 1-0 win over the Vikings.