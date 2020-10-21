MORRISTOWN – Many times through the years, Hawkins County football teams – whether it be Cherokee or Volunteer – have traveled to Morristown’s Burke-Toney Stadium only to endure brutal, one-sided losses to the home team – whether it be Morristown East or Morristown West.
Friday, Volunteer visited and matched East blow for blow for 48 minutes before finally falling to the Hurricanes, 49-43, on a 16-yard touchdown pass by Cole Henson to Shaffer Harville with just 34 seconds left in the game.
First-year head coach Jesse McMillan’s Falcons are displaying a toughness and attitude not seen in a long time, much of it evident on Friday night. One of those changes is moral victories are for the birds, not the Falcons.
“Obviously, we’re more competitive, but we certainly didn’t get on the bus and come down here to get beat with 35 seconds to go,” McMillan said afterward. “We came down here and thought we had a really good chance of winning.
“That’s why I think our kids are disappointed. You hate to see them disappointed, but you’re glad that they are because that means they invested in it. If it didn’t matter to them, it wouldn’t bother them. I’ve got a lot of kids in there upset right now. That says a lot about them. They’ve got a lot invested in it,” McMillan said.
This was a great high school football game – for the fans, maybe not the coaches.
“I wouldn’t say it was a good high school football game, but it was exciting,” McMillan said.
The comeback
There was no doubt about that. In a back-and-forth affair that was tied 21-all at halftime, East opened up a 42-28 lead late in the third quarter on a 46-yard, flea-flicker touchdown pass from Henson to Micah Simpson.
Despite one possession ending on a punt and the next one on downs, the Falcons kept battling. After stopping East on a third down at the East 31, McMillan called timeout with 5:46 left in the game and the Falcons about to receive the ball at their own 39 on a punt out of bounds.
After a seven-yard run by quarterback Garrison Barrett, Harville picked off a Barrett pass at the East 41 and returned it all the way down the East sideline to the goal line – where he lost the ball before scoring.
The ball rolled through the end zone out of bounds, giving Volunteer life again – and possession – at the 20.
Barrett then marched the Falcons 80 yards down the field in 2:17, completing five of eight passes for 78 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Salyers with 2:29 left in the game. Dawson Dykes’ extra point pulled Volunteer to within 42-35.
With everyone in the stadium knowing the Falcons were going to attempt an onside kick, the Falcons pulled it off.
Harville was unable to corral Dykes’ kick and Volunteer’s Connor Crum – a member of the Falcons’ hands unit – recovered the ball, setting off a celebration on the Volunteer sideline three yards away.
“It was a great job of getting the onside kick,” McMillan said. “Dawson had a good kick. It had crazy spin on it. It hit that kid’s hands and just spun right out into our hands. Conner ran down and got it.
“That was pretty exciting seeing the kids get excited like that and seeing our fans get as excited as they got. I just wished we would have walked out of here with a ‘W,’” McMillan said.
They nearly did.
Taking over at midfield, Johnson took over, rushing for 18 yards, then three, then 12 to the two-yard-line with 1:39 to play.
The Falcons then started taking their sweet time. Seeing that the Falcons were letting seconds tick away, East coach Caleb Slover called timeout. Barrett ran a sneak for no yards. Timeout East.
After a one-yard gain by Barrett, final timeout by East.
Johnson, who had rushed 30 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns, then ran one more time for one more yard and his fourth touchdown.
Despite Dykes being a perfect 5-for-5 in extra points, the Falcons lined up for two immediately, and Barrett calmly hit tight end Caleb Scott coming across the middle for the two-point conversion, giving the Falcons a 43-42 lead with 1:23 left in the game.
“I told them that when they were taking their timeouts, what we were going to do,” McMillan said. “We were going to kind of sneak it, but don’t score, to make them burn up their timeouts. I told them on third down, we’re going to run power to Cameron and when we go two-point play, we’re going to run throwback to Caleb. I told them that in the huddle before we scored.
“I told them, we’re not coming here to play overtime,” McMillan said. “We’re playing to win.”
The two-pointer set off another celebration on the Falcons’ sideline. But there was still time left: 1:23. Simpson returned the kickoff 30 yards to the Volunteer 41, with 1:11 to go.
Time still on the clock
Then the shotgun snap caught Henson off-guard and it sailed over his head, all the way back to the East 40 with 1:02 left.
But Burke-Toney giveth and Burke-Toney taketh away. The Falcons, who were penalized 10 times for 125 yards, were flagged for one of their seven, 15-yard penalties on the night, face-mask, pushing the ball back into Volunteer territory at the 44.
Henson immediately connected with Harville on a 15-yard pass to the Falcon 29.
After an illegal procedure penalty against East – the ‘Canes were flagged 12 times for 125 yards – Henson followed an incompletion with an 18-yarder to Trevor Malone.
With no timeouts left, the ‘Canes rushed to the line. In kind of a jumbled start, Henson took the ensuing snap and connected with Harville on a 16-yard touchdown pass with :34 on the clock and no flags on the field. Cruz’s kick made it, 49-43.
Rayshawn Simmons returned the kickoff 22 yards to the Falcons’ 37 where they began with 26 seconds on the clock.
After an incompletion, Barrett connected with Heath Miller on a 25-yard gain down the Volunteer sideline to the East 38 with :16 left to play.
However, on the next play, Malone picked off a deflected Barrett pass and ran 11 yards to the East 36, where the ‘Canes ran out the final seven seconds on a kneel-down to the end the game.
“I think us getting a whole bunch of dumb penalties, personal fouls and stuff like that, was (the difference),” McMillan said. “We didn’t do a real good job defensively of covering 7 (Simpson). But part of it, too, is if I’m in man-to-man coverage, I can’t be staring at the quarterback. That’s what happened to us a couple of occasions.
“Even when we doubled him one time, we’re 30 yards behind him because we’re staring at the quarterback. We’ve played enough man-to-man coverage this year that we shouldn’t be doing stuff like that,” McMillan said.
“Now, that’s the football aspect of it. Obviously, for our kids to come back and take the lead with a minute to go and a guy false-starts by three seconds and they don’t blow the play dead and that’s how they score the winning touchdown, that’s kind of hard to take,” McMillan said.
Action from the start
The Hurricanes took a quick 6-0 lead, three minutes into the game after catching Volunteer off-guard with an onside kick on the opening kickoff.
Henson, who completed 14 of 18 passing for 324 yards and six touchdowns in the game, threw the first to Ryan Harris from six yards out. Henson became East’s all-time record-holder in pass attempts, completions, yardage and season touchdown record (22) in the game.
Volunteer answered with a five-minute, 70-yard drive, capped by Johnson’s nine-yard scoring run.
East went ahead, 14-7, on a 26-yard touchdown pass play from Henson to Malone and a two-point pass play by the same pair with 9:35 in the first half.
Volunteer tied it less than two minutes later as Johnson and Jared Counts pounded it on the ground. Besides Johnson’s 186 yards on 31 carries, Counts added 33 yards on eight rushes and Simmons had 25 yards on three carries, including an 18-yarder to tie the game at 14-14 with 7:42 in the half.
“I thought Cameron did a great job of catching the ball out of the backfield,” McMillan said. “We like the matchup with him on their guys. He obviously ran it well and Jarrod ran it well.
“It was a shame. We lost Riley (Littleton) there in the first quarter. He got his ankle twisted up in a pile on his one carry and then that certainly didn’t help us on defense because he’s been starting at safety for us for basically 18 games. That left a hole. Cason (Christian) did a good job of stepping in there and playing. He’s played a little bit back there,” McMillan said.
“Cameron basically did not come off the field all night. Again, just a testament to him,” McMillan said of his workhorse.
East immediately answered through the air, as Henson hit Simpson on a 70-yard touchdown pass. Simpson had four receptions for 176 yards, including three touchdowns, in the game. Israel Cruz, whose first extra point was blocked by his counterpart, Dykes, kicked his first of five point-afters to put East ahead, 21-14.
Miller, who had five receptions for 82 yards, and Simmons have been valuable in-season additions to the Falcons as speedy threats at receiver. Simmons has also been dynamic on kickoff returns, including his 47-yarder on the ensuing kick to give the Falcons field possession at the ‘Canes’ 48.
Eight carries by Johnson, including the final one-yarder, keyed the Falcons’ 48-yard scoring drive that tied the game at 21 with 1:20 in the first half.
2nd half starts with a bangWhile the Falcons had to grind out most of their scoring drives running the ball, East countered with big-play strikes through the air. The ‘Canes were on the board just 24 seconds into the third quarter on Henson’s 48-yard pass to Simpson.
Ethan Ledford, who rushed 15 times for 103 yards, scored East’s next touchdown just 5:24 later on an 11-yard run that put the ‘Canes ahead, 35-21. Volunteer responded with a 51-yard drive after another nice kickoff return by Simmons (33 yards). Johnson picked up 27 yards of the drive on four carries, including the three-yard score that pulled the Falcons back to within 35-28.
Two minutes later, Henson was hooking up again with Simpson on the 46-yard flea-flicker that gave the ‘Canes the 42-28 lead.
Barrett had a good night for the Falcons. The junior quarterback completed 11 of 25 passes for 145 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He ran five times for 21 yards and was sacked once for 13 yards lost.
The difference
The Falcons thwarted themselves on three possessions, McMillan said.
“We had a personal foul,” McMillan said about a chop block that nullified a horse-collar tackle by East on the Falcons’ first possession after taking a 7-6 lead. “For some reason, we high-lowed somebody there. We were blocking a guy we’re not even supposed to be blocking and we high-lowed him.”
The next costly mistake was a holding call on the Falcons’ first possession of the third quarter, right after East had taken a 28-21 lead, that put Volunteer in a first-and-19 at their own 14-yard line. A personal foul late in the third quarter after Dykes had given them good field possession inside East territory with a 37-yard kickoff return, put the Falcons in a second-and-25 at their own 37. Two incomplete passes later, the Falcons had to punt back to the ‘Canes.
“We had a hold there to start the second half. Then we got a personal foul. That was the three drives that we didn’t score on tonight. We’re not an offense that’s built to be in second-and-25 or second-and-20. Most aren’t and we certainly aren’t,” McMillan said.
The agony of defeat
The excitement of the comeback and pride in their performance was not enough to take the sting out of the loss in the final minute.
“I just hate it for our kids who played their guts out,” McMillan said. “I think a lot of our guys are like me. They’re going to be upset for a couple days until you get back together on the field. I know that’s how I can be at times.
“You don’t feel good all weekend until you see your kids again. That’s the way I am and I think that’s the way a lot of our guys are. They’re going to be ticked off until Monday when we get back out there to practice. This is a tough one to swallow,” he said.
Next up: home for twoVolunteer celebrates Homecoming this Friday when the Falcons host Union County. The Falcons will close at home the following Friday with Senior Night against Cocke County.