The Rogersville Middle School track team got a second-place finish from its girls and a third-place finish from its boys at the second David Crockett Middle School meet held March 10 in Jonesborough.
In the boys’ overall scoring, Grandview finished first, Unicoi second and RMS third. Rogersville City School finished sixth and Surgoinsville 11th in the 14-team field.
In the girls’ overall scoring, Grandview finished first, RMS second and RCS third. Surgoinsville finished tied for sixth in the 12-team field.
Here’s a look at top five finishes by athletes from the three Hawkins County middle schools:
RMS: Kelsie Henley finished first in discus and second in the 400-meter run. Leah Mowell won the shot put and was second in discus. Katie Mowell finished second in the long jump and fourth in shot put. Jessabella Allen finished fourth in the 1600. The Lady Warriors took third in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays and fourth in the 4x400. On the boys’ side, Elijah Carmack finished second in the 400-meter run. William Ely was fourth in the 200 and the 110 hurdles. Riley Elkins was second in long jump and fifth in shot. The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams each finished second.
RCS: Elizabeth Coward finished first in the 400-meter run and third in the 800. Kenady Deal was first in the 1600 and fourth in the 400. Rylee Sivert recorded a pair of second-place finishes in the 100- and 200-meter runs. The girls’ 400-meter relay team also placed first. Emma Stipes was fifth in shot put. On the boys’ side, Kaleb Turner finished first in the 400, and Brayden Brown was fifth. Isaac Bryan was third in the 110 hurdles. The boys’ 4x400m relay team finished first.
Surgoinsville: Chloe Fritts recorded a pair of first-place finishes in the 100- and 200-meter runs. Gracie Christian was fourth in the 800m and fifth in the 1600. Sawyer Clonce was fifth in girls’ discus, while Sawyer Jenkins was fourth in the boys’ long jump.
SOFTBALL
CHMS 6, Central 0
Emily Walker allowed just one hit in the Lady Panthers’ 6-0 conference win over Central on Wednesday, March 15. CHMS scored five runs in the fourth inning, thanks to a Raylie Gray triple and a Timber McLain home run.
Walker struck out 12 and did not walk a batter.
Danni Guinn went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead CHMS. She had three of the Lady Panthers’ seven stolen bases.
In the junior varsity game, CHMS used an eight-run second inning to blow by Central 12-2. Mackenzie Ennis, Emilynn Roberts, Isabella Carter, Marlee Clark, Sophia Lee and Danni Guinn all drove in runs during the second inning.
Madison Holder pitched the JV Lady Panthers to the win. She gave up two runs on three hits and struck out 11 in four innings of work.
Sullivan Heights 8, CHMS 0
Church Hill fell behind early and couldn’t recover in an 8-0 conference loss to Sullivan Heights on Thursday. The Lady Huskies jumped on top early and hit four home runs in the game.
Emily Walker took the loss for Church Hill. Timber McLain had the Lady Panthers’ only hit.
In the JV game, Sullivan Heights defeated the JV Lady Panthers 5-1. Khloe Sanders had the Lady Panthers’ only run and only hit in the game.
