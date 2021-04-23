ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville City School took advantage of nine Rogersville Middle School errors in a 9-3 win in the Battle of the Warriors Tuesday evening at RMS.
Tied at 2-2, RCS blew the game open with three-run innings in the third and fourth innings.
Middle School took a 1-0 lead in the first. Koby Seals singled and stole second. then scored on a double by Garrett Lawson.
City School went ahead in the second. Gage Adkins drew a one-out walk and went to second on a bunt by Porter Owen.
Adkins went to third on an error on a ground ball by Aden Phipps. Phipps and Adkins then executed a double steal with Adkins taking off for home on the throw to second.
Phipps later scored on an error for a 2-1 City School lead.
RMS tied the game in the bottom of the second. Seals drew a two-out walk and advanced to second and third on wild pitches. Seals then scored on a steal of home for a 2-2 tie.
In the third, Grant Morelock walked to lead off the inning then stole second and went to third on a ground-out. A fly ball by Landon Jeffers was dropped for an error, allowing Morelock to score for a 3-2 RCS lead.
A single by Manning Brooks scored Jeffers who had advanced to third on the error. After a single by Adkins advanced Brooks to third, Brooks scored on another RMS error to make it 5-2.
Two walks, a hit batter, a wild pitch and two errors led to three more runs for City School in the top of the fourth and an 8-2 lead.