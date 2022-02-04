ROGERSVILLE — Greeneville’s shooting percentage took a giant leap forward Tuesday night.
The sixth-ranked Lady Devils hit 48 percent of their shots, coasting to a 75-27 win at Cherokee.
Tambyrn Ellenburg scored all of her 18 points from behind the arc, hitting six times including three triples in the third quarter.
Chloe Marsh added 15 points, seven in the first quarter including an and-one. Lauren Bailey scored an old-fashioned three-point play and a 3-pointer in the second quarter before finishing with 11 points.
Delana DeBusk added nine points, and Anna Shaw had seven, with Grace Hayes and Kyla Jobe each adding six. Abby Adkins scored two, and Lindy Carter one.
The Lady Devils (21-5, 5-1 District 2-3A) were never truly threatened, leading 21-5 after one quarter. Greeneville took a 39-12 halftime lead, which grew to 60-20 after three.
Emma Houck and Kyla Howe both scored five points to lead Cherokee (10-16, 1-5).
BOYS GREENEVILLE 88 CHEROKEE 36
Fresh off another win over a ranked 4A team, No. 3 Greeneville didn’t show any signs of a letdown.
Leading 29-12 after one quarter, the Greene Devils (19-6, 6-0 District 2-3A) took a 57-17 halftime lead and led 66-32 going to the fourth quarter.
Reid Satterfield caught fire from 3-point range early, hitting four of his five triples in the first quarter. He scored all 21 of his points in the first half.
Likewise, Ja’Kobi Gillespie did all of his scoring in the first half. He scored 11 of his 18 points in the first quarter, burying two 3-pointers.
Hayden Goad hit from deep four times in the fourth quarter to finish with 12 points.
Kameron Lester scored seven points, and Adjatay Dabbs and Terry Grove both had six with Jayquan Price and Bradley Wells each adding four. Brayden Kennedy and JD Woolsey each hit a 3-pointer in the second half, with Jackson Tillery and Ty Williams both scoring two.
Colin Ryan scored 10 points to lead the Chiefs (0-22, 0-6).
Greeneville returns to Hal Henard Gymnasium on Friday to host Grainger.