CHURCH HILL – Battling against three 4A teams one week prior to the District 1-3A tournament has Tyrone “Mugs” Smith’s Volunteer Lady Falcons playing at a good level.
“It’s tournament time,” Smith said after the Lady Falcons (17-12, 4-4) opened the week with close wins over Morristown West (15-11) and Morristown East (7-16). “That’s the mindset we have. I mean, it’s the last stretch until we play tournament time.”
Monday, the Lady Falcons topped the Lady Trojans, 43-42, then came back Tuesday to defeat the Lady Hurricanes, 49-46.
“(Monday) night was tough, (Tuesday) night was tough,” Smith said. “Morristown East has got a lot of good, young talent. It wasn’t a cake-walk. Don’t let their record fool you that they’re not good. They’re good. They’ve got a good team.”
The first half was tight. The teams were tied at 11 after one period and Volunteer led by 21-20 at halftime.
The Lady Falcons came out of halftime with extra energy with a 10-0 run to start the third for a 31-20 lead halfway through the quarter. Kendra Huff had a strong game, scoring the first two baskets of the second half on drives.
“Just driving and making layups,” Smith said. “Basketball is a game of runs. They made their runs and we made our runs. They made a great run. They played well. But we were great at containing.”
Although her early shots wouldn’t fall, Huff kept grinding and finished with 11. Always-reliable senior, Audrey Evans, had 12, many in the post against larger defenders, and sophomore post, Veda Barton, got more aggressive under Smith’s urging and led Volunteer with 15.
Her pull-up jumper with 4:22 left in the game pushed Volunteer’s lead to 42-29, but East battled back. Ella Wampler, who led East with 21 points, scored eight in the fourth, including 4-of-4 from the line. Her basket in the post with 19 seconds left in the game pulled the Lady ‘Canes to within one, 47-46.
But Evans hit one of two from the line with 11 seconds left and the Lady ‘Canes turned it over out of a timeout when Volunteer forced a jump ball. Naomi Strickland hit one of two free throws with less than a second left for a three-point lead as time ran out before East could attempt a shot.
“We played hard,” Smith said. “We played with our intensity. We hit shots we were supposed to. Right now, we’re just trying to fight for a win. I’m proud of these girls for battling. We hit free throws when we were supposed to, we got stops when we needed to, and that’s a tournament team right there. So, that’s what we want to do.”
Evans celebrated Senior Night the night before with a huge night against West, scoring 18 points, including six of eight from the line, and one of Volunteer’s three three-pointers. Huff added nine as the Lady Falcons clawed out the 43-42 victory.
“I don’t care if it’s a half-point, a little point, a percentage of a point, right now a win is all that matters,” Smith said. “That’s the mindset. Friday is another big test, going to West Ridge. It’s their senior night, so it’s going to be packed, crazy. I told my girls, this week I want to go 3-0, 1-2 or 2-1. Right now, we’re 2-0. So right now, I’m very proud of my girls.”