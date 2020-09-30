CHURCH HILL – The Lady Falcons soccer team beat David Crockett, 4-0, behind a solid team effort Monday.
“Great defensive effort by Lauren Ross, Savanna Hamilton, Sarah Gonce, and Taylor Castle,” said Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens.
“The other Hamilton sister (Sydney Hamilton) played a great game at defensive mid,” Lukens said.
Emma Lukens led Volunteer with a goal and two assists. Sara Winegar scored two goals and Alyssa Chappell contributed a goal and an assist.
Erin Smallwood was in goal for the shutout.
“Great team win,” Coach Lukens said.
Volunteer, which was scheduled to travel to Sullivan South Tuesday (results not available at press time), is slated to host KACHEA Thursday and Cherokee next Tuesday (Oct. 6) in the Lady Falcons’ final home game.