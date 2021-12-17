BULLS GAP - The annual Bulls Gap JV Basketball Tournament gets underway today, Friday Dec. 17, at 1 pm, with Bulls Gap's girls playing North Greene.
Rogersville City School's boys follow at 2 pm with a game against Bridgeport, followed at 3 pm by Rogersville Middle's boys vs. Parrotsville.
Games continue all day until the winner of today's first game plays Grassy Fork's girls at 9 p.m.
Action continues all day Saturday beginning at 10 am then concludes with a final slate starting Monday at 3 pm.
See the attached brackets for matchups.