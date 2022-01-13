BULLS GAP – Boones Creek’s suffocating press and offensive rebounding gave Bulls Gap fits as the visiting Lady Black Bears rolled to a 38-16 win to spoil Eighth Grade Night Tuesday evening at Bulls Gap School.
Boones Creek jumped out to a 9-2 lead before settling for a 14-4 advantage after one quarter as Averie Steadman scored eight points and Lilly Fleenor added three.
Steadman added five and Fleenor six in the second quarter as the Lady Black Bears extended their lead to 25-8 heading into halftime.
The Lady Dawg’s defense improved in the second half, holding Boones Creek to four and nine points in the third and fourth periods, respectively.
But Bulls Gap could never maintain a steady scoring attack and the Lady Black Bears slowly salted it away.
Steadman led all scorers with 18 points, while teammate Fleenor finished with nine.
Mackenzie Smith and Lilliana Ferrell each scored seven to lead Bulls Gap.
Eighth Grade Night photos will run at a later date.