ROGERSVILLE – It was colder inside than it was out Friday, as the Cherokee Lady Chiefs fell to Tennessee High, 33-24, at the Tee Pee.
“We just couldn’t make any shots,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson. “It wasn’t that we were taking bad shots. They just weren’t going in. We had plenty of looks, good looks. The players had good percentages taking the shots.
“For some odd reason tonight, they chose to roll all the way around the rim and fall right into Tennessee High’s hands,” Lawson said.
Both teams were cold early, as they finished the first quarter tied at 4-4. While the Lady Vikings scored on baskets in the paint, the Lady Chiefs scored all their points from the free throw line on just 50 percent shooting, a trend that would plague them all game.
The two teams struggled scoring in the second quarter, as well, with Cherokee outscoring Tennessee High by only 2-1 over nearly seven minutes of play as the teams combined for just 3-of-8 from the foul line.
Gema Brooks’ three-pointer finally broke the field goal drought for Cherokee at the 1:05 mark of the second quarter. Anna Houck added a free throw and layup in the final minute as the Lady Chiefs took a 12-5 lead into the break.
Back-to-back buckets by Cherokee to start the second half gave the Lady Chiefs a 16-5 lead and prompted a Tennessee High timeout just 57 seconds into the third quarter.
The Lady Vikings finished the quarter on a 9-3 run as Cherokee held a 19-14 lead heading into the fourth.
Tennessee High’s offense finally came to life in the final period while Cherokee’s went back to sleep as the Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Chiefs, 19-5, in the quarter. The Lady Chiefs, who finished 13 of 26 from the line, scored all five from the line in nine attempts in the fourth.
“It was hard fought,” Lawson said. “We tried everything we had. We just couldn’t get any shots to fall. If we make layups and free throws, we’re up 20-25 points. It was a great defensive effort by our team. We’ve just got to convert.”
Tennessee High’s Tori Ryan led all scorers with 13. Madison Blair added 12 – on 4-of-4 shooting from three-point range. Lydia Alvis led Cherokee with seven. Destiny Jarnigan added five.
“The kids played their tails off tonight,” Lawson said. “We just had some bad breaks here and there. Sometimes that’s the way it is in basketball games. Tennessee High played hard and didn’t quit.”
Cherokee travels to Volunteer Friday.