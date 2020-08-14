MURFREESBORO – Will Cherokee and Volunteer continue to play against Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill in football and baseball next year?
Among other agenda items, the TSSAA Board of Control will determine levels of competition for Tennessee high school sports for the next two seasons on Monday at Siegel High School.
At their most recent meeting in July, the Board voted to classify schools using 20-day enrollment figures for a two-year period.
This classification will be for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
At the meeting on Monday, the Board will vote on the number of classes there will be in each sport in Division I and Division II for this next two-year cycle.
Afterwards, the Board plans to set classification for a four-year cycle.
Among other items, the Board will also review the auditor’s report for the 2019-20 school year, as well as the proposed budget for the 2020-21 year.
The meeting will be held in the Lecture Hall at Siegel High School with all physical distancing requirements being enforced. No one will be allowed to enter the facility without wearing a mask.
Maintaining the minimum 6-foot distance and wearing a mask at all times will be mandatory. There will be limited seating, but best efforts will be made to accommodate those individuals in attendance.