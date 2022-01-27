KINGSPORT – Four Hawkins County athletes earned All-Conference honors in the Northeast Tennessee Championship Swim Meet, held last Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
Cherokee junior Neyla Price qualified in the girls 100 butterfly; Volunteer senior Ely Yonts, in the boys 50-yard freestyle; Volunteer senior Abbey Gilliam, in the girls 50-yard freestyle, and Volunteer freshman Jolee Dalida, in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Other members of the Volunteer and Cherokee swim team finished their seasons at the meet, as well. Here are some photos of them in action at the meet taken by Jim Beller.