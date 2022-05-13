ELIZABETHTON – Unicoi County’s baseball team ended Volunteer’s season with a 4-1 victory in the District 1-3A tournament Monday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Junior 6-foot-5 right-hander Lucas Slagle struck out 12 en route to a complete-game victory and battery mate Valentin Batrez, a left-handed hitting junior, delivered a two-out, three-run home run in the third inning for the Blue Devils.
Unicoi County (15-13) went on to beat Elizabethton (13-17) in a losers’ bracket semifinal Tuesday, 9-5. Wednesday, Unicoi/Tennessee High to advance to Thursday’s District 1-3A championship game against Sullivan East (22-7), which beat Volunteer and Tennessee High to reach the finals.
In Unicoi’s victory over Volunteer Tuesday, Slagle gave up seven hits, but were all singles, and the three-sport standout didn’t issue any walks (he did hit one batter).
“Lucas’ performance doesn’t surprise me,” Unicoi County coach Chad Gillis said. “He’s picked us up all year, and I think when he’s a little irritated with a little pressure he gets better.”
Slagle had to outduel Zach Justice, who allowed three hits and one earned run in 5 1/3 innings.
A one-out, none-on error on a pop-up in the third inning led to three unearned runs, which came when the powerful Batrez hit a 1-0 pitch into the bullpen beyond the right-center field fence with two outs.
“It feels good to stay alive another day,” Slagle said. “Valley’s home run was huge and couldn’t have happened at a better time to a better person.”
Chris Chavez, the previous batter, was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with two outs for the talented Batrez.
“Valentin comes up with that three-run home run,” Gillis said. “He’s struggled a little bit lately and finally got ahold of one.”
Batrez capitalized on one of the few mistakes from Justice.
“With Batrez you can’t miss middle and we missed middle,” Volunteer coach Josh Peterson said. “It was supposed to be a fastball extended and we missed middle. And guys like that, early in the count and ahead in the count, they make you pay for it.
“But that’s one hit. Lord have mercy, Zach Justice pitched his hind-end off; he did. You can’t fault the kid. I think he was at 71 pitches through 5 1/3. What more could you ask.”
Batrez walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth and, following a one-out walk to Nicky Satterly, scored on Alex Green’s double.
Sophomore Conner Haynes was 2-for-2 and was hit by a pitch for the Falcons, who left two runners on base in each of the final four innings.
“Every game we’ve played ‘em they’ve brought it,” Gillis said. “They’re gonna battle to the end. I like that group of kids he has. They beat us over there in the regular season in the second game of the series. So I knew what we were getting into.”
The Falcons, anchored by a senior class including Ethan Smith, Austin Goldie, Garrison Barrett, Seth Marshall and Cooper Smith, finished an encouraging season with a 14-16 record.
“We’ve come a long way, and like I just told the seniors out there, I hate I don’t have ‘em another year,” Peterson said. “They laid the foundation, getting after it and working hard and trying to turn a program around. It seemed like we couldn’t get that hit, just couldn’t get over that hump.
“We’ve got a pretty good foundation coming back and I tip my hat to those seniors. They really set the foundation, got in the weight room really hard. We got better, and I think we’re gonna continue to get better.”