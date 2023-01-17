Cherokee girls bowling team

The Cherokee Lady Chiefs will compete in Thursday’s TSSAA Division 1 team state quarterfinals at the Smyrna Bowling Center. Team members are (from left) Lauren Winegar, Makenzie Donels, Ali Nibbley, Skylar Young, Lili Brown and Cierra Laster.

 Stephanie Young

The Cherokee girls’ bowling team is state bound following a sectional win over Gibbs on Saturday at East End Lanes of Rogersville.

