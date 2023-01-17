The Cherokee Lady Chiefs will compete in Thursday’s TSSAA Division 1 team state quarterfinals at the Smyrna Bowling Center. Team members are (from left) Lauren Winegar, Makenzie Donels, Ali Nibbley, Skylar Young, Lili Brown and Cierra Laster.
The Cherokee girls’ bowling team is state bound following a sectional win over Gibbs on Saturday at East End Lanes of Rogersville.
The 2023 TSSAA Bowling State Championships will be held Jan. 18-20 in Smyrna.
The Lady Chiefs will compete in Thursday’s TSSAA Division 1 team quarterfinals at the Smyrna Bowling Center. Team members include Lauren Winegar, Makenzie Donels, Ali Nibbley, Skylar Young, Lili Brown and Cierra Laster.
The Lady Chiefs qualified for the state tournament with an 18-5 home sectional win over Gibbs. Cherokee earned the home sectional with a win over Dobyns-Bennett in the Region 1 tournament.
The girls’ state tournament bracket will not be complete until late Monday when the final sectionals are reported. The team quarterfinals will begin Thursday afternoon in Smryna.
Cherokee junior Carter Cuthrell also qualified for the state bowling tournament in the boys’ individual competition by placing fifth in a field of 115 competitors. The boys’ and girls’ individual semifinals will be held Wednesday.
Other local individual qualifiers in the boys’ state individual tournament are Peyton Keesee, Blake McReynolds and Caden Rickert from Dobyns-Bennett.
Abby Jay Jardines and Stephanie Reynolds from Dobyns-Bennett will compete in the girls’ individual tournament.
The Cherokee bowling teams are coached by Stephanie Young, Tara Cuthrell and Jerry Donels.