Samantha Gladson
Volunteer cheer team
Hometown: Hawkins County (Rogersville and Church Hill)
Educational/athletic background: Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology with a minor in Spanish from Middle Tennessee State University. A cheerleader for seven years total and have been coaching for four years now.
Three words that describe successful student-athletes: Dedicated, Determined, Caring.
Your favorite sports memory (player and/or coach): As an athlete, going to cheer at state with some of my team when the boys’ basketball team at Cherokee made it to Murfreesboro; as a coach, going to state as a first-year head coach with my team when the boys’ basketball team at Volunteer made it to Murfreesboro.
A coach who inspires/inspired you: I have had quite a few coaches in my time, but I would definitely have to give a shoutout to my momma, Kimberly Brewster. And I couldn’t go without mentioning our gym coach Rondon James.
Best advice you ever got as a student-athlete: If at first you don’t succeed, try try again. (Or let’s do that one more time never really means ‘one more time’).
Best thing about coaching: Seeing students grow in their skills and love for the sport and supporting each other outside their typical ‘friend group’.
Worst/hardest thing about coaching: Seeing those students who are amazing athletes not give their best, not try hard, or completely give up on the sport.
Something you wish parents/fans would keep in mind: All the different schedules to take into consideration when making plans, that I am human just like they are, and that the team cannot fully function without everyone present and healthy.
One thing you hope your players always remember: That I love them with my whole heart and will always be there to cheer them on. Also, that they only get this opportunity to cheer in high school with all their friends once. All other things will be there later. Cheering in college isn’t the same as high school.
Things you like to do in your free time: Hang out with my awesome friend group (and love on their babies), go to church, and play with my precious bunny, Flower.
Family cheering you on: All of my family is very supportive of me, but I especially have my husband, Hunter Gladson, and my momma, Kimberly Brewster, who listen to any and all the things I need.
