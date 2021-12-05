2021-22 Rogersville Middle School Warriors

The 2021-22 Rogersville Middle School Warriors varsity basketball team includes: (front) 33-Preston Goins, 24-Noah Redding, 20-Jordan Williams, and 4- Braxton Markham; (back) 10-Dillion Williams, 23-Elijah Carmack, 32-Tyler Wolfe, 30-Damien Alvis, 40-Gavin Lawson, 25-Ethan White, and 2-Carson Rimer.

 Photo by Jim Beller

 