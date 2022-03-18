ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Lady Chiefs topped the Grainger County Lady Grizzlies Tuesday evening by the score of 4-2 in eight innings.
The Lady Chiefs are 2-0 on the young season, having won at Grainger Monday.
In Tuesday’s home opener, Kasie Bowman started on the mound for the Lady Chiefs. Grainger County jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning. Cherokee only got one batter on base in the inning.
In the second, Bowman struck out the first two Lady Grizzly batters and the third out came on a fly ball. For Cherokee, Hannah Bates hit a single and courtesy runner Nicole Bradley advanced to third base before Reece Nichols grounded out to end the inning.
The third inning for Grainger County ended with three batters stopped by good Cherokee defense.
Cherokee responded with an offensive surge in the bottom half of the inning. Haley Vigil smashed a double, and then stole third. Kaylee Cinnamon hit a double that allowed Vigil to score. Bailee Hamilton singled and Kennedy Dishner followed with another single to bat in Cinnamon, giving Cherokee a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Grizzlies left the bases loaded in the fourth. The only player to get on base in the fifth was a Lady Grizzly on a walk.
In the sixth the Lady Grizzlies only had one player on base, again the result of a walk. For Cherokee, Bates had a single in the inning.
In the seventh inning, Dishner replaced the injured Bowman at pitcher. Lady Grizzly Brooklyn Capky hit the center field fence for a homerun to tie the score. The Lady Chiefs gave up two walks but their defense held, giving up no other runs. Cherokee went three up and three down to end the regulation innings
In the extra inning, the Lady Grizzlies left a runner on second. The Lady Chiefs then went to work. Vigil hit a double, Cinnamon hit a single and Vigil made it to third. Hamilton was intentionally walked, loading the bases. Dishner ended the game with a double that scored Vigil and Cinnamon as the Lady Chiefs earned a 4-2 win in the seasons home-opener.