Jaycee Cassidy (7) goes high for the kill shot.
Veda Barton (12) goes up to block for Volunteer.
Madisyn Williams (19) gets a dig.
Volunteer’s Genesis Dunn (15) goes up to block.
Jaycee Cassidy (7) and Genesis Dunn (15) try to stop a Crockett kill.
Genesis Dunn (15) gets the block.
Veda Barton delivers the kill for Volunteer.
Jaycee Cassidy (7) delivers a kill.
Volunteer's Veda Barton (12) goes high to defend.
Madisyn Williams (19) digs one out.
Jaycee Cassidy (7) goes for the kill.
Sydney Cloud (3) tries to keep one alive.
Genesis Dunn (15) goes up at the net.
CHURCH HILL – The Lady Pioneers of David Crockett bounced back to avenge a loss Sept. 1 to Volunteer with a 3-1 victory over the Lady Falcons Tuesday.
Crockett won the first set, 30-28, only to see Volunteer tie it back up with a 25-15 win in the second set.
The Lady Pioneers then on a close third set, 25-23, before closing out the Lady Falcons in the fourth, 25-16.
On the page are photos of the match, taken by Bobby Vaughn.
