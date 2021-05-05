TELFORD – Strong pitching and timely hitting by Bulls Gap sent the Bulldogs to a 3-2 victory over Jonesborough Middle School Monday night at Grandview Elementary School and earned them a spot in the finals of the Area 3 baseball tournament and a berth in the sectional tournament.
Trailing 2-1, the Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Kandin Hammers hit a one-out single to right-center to get things started. He then went to second on a balk and third on a wild pitch.
Tigers pitcher Andy Carroll, who entered the game at the start of the inning, threw errantly to third, trying to pick off Hammers, who scampered home with the tying run.
Kaleb Owen then drew a walk and stole second. Jake Elliott followed with an RBI-single to left field, scoring Owen for the 3-2 lead.
Parker Travis, who relieved Elliott with two outs in the fourth, held the Tigers scoreless over the final three and a third innings to clinch the victory.
Both Bulldog pitchers pitched well. Elliott, the Bulls Gap starter, scattered six hits over three and two-thirds inning, allowing one unearned run, one walk with four strikeouts.
Travis allowed four hits and one walk and also struck out four over three and one-third innings. Each pitched out of jams in each inning.
Bulldogs catcher Gavin Housewright threw out two Tigers base runners attempting to steal second, including one in the seventh inning for the second out.
Jonesborough had taken a 1-0 lead in the first on a double by A.J. Ford before the skies opened up and poured rain, sending the game into a delay. Although the shower wasn’t long, it was heavy, and the game was delayed for nearly 90 minutes as groundskeepers worked to get the field back to playable conditions.
Yeoman’s work did just that, and the game resumed with two Tigers on base with one out in the bottom of the first. Elliott allowed a single to left by Nolan Street to load the bases.
Elliott avoided disaster, however, and induced Luke Easterling to pop up to the catcher, then struck out Andy Carroll to retire the side.
The Bulldogs came back and tied it in the second. Jayden Brown was hit by a pitch by Tigers starter Kaiden Easterling to start the inning. After Easterling struck out Mason Jones, Hammers dropped a bunt single to put runners on first and second.
Easterling, who struck out 10 Bulldogs in five innings, struck out Owen for the second out. Elliott then hit a bloop single to right field to score Brown.
The Tigers took the lead in the fourth. Carroll was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Dalton Hilton then hit a grounder to Bulls Gap third baseman Christian Eldridge, who threw to second to attempt a double play. Carroll beat the throw, but Travis’ relay beat Hilton for the out.
Carroll then stole third base and continued home for the 2-1 lead when Bulls Gap catcher Gavin Housewright’s throw sailed past Eldridge, who was completely blinded by the setting sun.
Elliott led Bulls Gap with two hits and two RBIs. Hammers also had two hits and scored a run.
Bulls Gap’s win secured them a spot in the finals of the Area 3 tournament, which has been rescheduled to be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday at David Crockett after being postponed by rain Tuesday. The berth in the finals also secured the ‘Dawgs a spot in next week’s sectional tournament.