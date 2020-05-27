CHURCH HILL – Among those disappointed by the loss of spring sports due to the coronavirus shutdown was Ben Farne, Volunteer graduate who was all set to begin his first as Volunteer tennis coach.
“We were only able to just get started when the COVID-19 pandemic suspended and eventually officially ended our season,” Farne said.
“I am very thankful that we did get a couple home matches played and our players had the opportunity to play at our outstanding facility that Hawkins County Schools and Volunteer High School had newly re-surfaced prior to this season,” he said.
However, as soon as they got started, the plug on the season was pulled.
“We had been holding onto hope as everyone else was doing and hoping that maybe two to four weeks of lockdown and the COVID-19 would not be a threat to health and we could finish the season,” Farne said.
It was not to be, and spring sports across the state were never resumed.
“The biggest disappointment that hurt me the worst is that I did not get to tell my team face-to-face when the TSSAA officially ended all spring sports due to the pandemic restrictions,” he said.
“I really feel bad for everyone, especially for my two senior Falcon and Lady Falcons, as their high school careers ended off the court due to the pandemic,” Farne said.
“Both seniors, Kayla Mann and Garrett Armstrong, had a tremendous impact on our team with great attitudes and a strong work ethic,” Farne said.
“The respect they gave me in my first season as head coach at Volunteer High School will never be forgotten,” Farne said.
Farne outlined some highlights of his two seniors, each of whom played all four years for Volunteer’s tennis program.
Mann, who was in the line-up as a starter in all matches played during the 2020 Season, made it to the win column this season.
“She has a great attitude and work ethic on the court,” Farne said of Mann, describing her as an “outstanding representative of Volunteer High School.”
Armstrong, who played the number-one position in line-up for singles and doubles during the 2020 Season, also made it into the win column this season in singles and doubles.
“Garrett has a positive attitude and work ethic on the court,” Farne said. “He, too, is an outstanding representative of Volunteer High School.”
Although the season was short, Farne said the experience was positive.
“All my players were great as well, in attitude and work ethic, and I am sure our senior leadership from this season will not be forgotten by our returning players,” Farne said.
Those returning players are: Maggie Bice, Jackson Carter, Connor Cradic, Samantha Flippin, Devyn Hatten, Caden Hobbs, Carlee McClain, Emily McPherson, Kristen Patrick, Lillie Redwine, Natalie Snapp, and Brooklyn Ward.
“I am looking forward to next season,” Farne said. “Go Falcons!”
