Ready to squeeze in a little more practice, but pressed for space?
Even those with tiny backyards don’t have to skip these critical sessions, as long as you’re ready to embrace technology, rely on outside help and take advantage of some key tips and tricks.
There’s no need to worry about disturbing your neighbors while fine-tuning your game. You can take advantage of these practice options from your own home — sometimes even inside your own living room.
ANALYZING SOFTWARESometimes even the most veteran golfer’s swing needs a little tweaking. New tech options make it easier than ever to get needed advice. Head over to the app store to find swing analyzers that allow you to record drives and then receive instant feedback on how to improve.
Some apps may require add-ons like hardware that attaches to your glove. They produce 3D renderings of your swing so you can get a better sense of what needs to be corrected. Some apps offer connectivity so you can work on your game with friends, sharing your individual progress along the way.
DRIVING OPTIONSSmashing a drive behind your home or condo is going to be frowned upon in the typical neighborhood — with smashing glass following right behind. Nets and cages are available to catch your golf ball before it leaves the confines of your yard, along with targets to help you fine-tune things.
Unfortunately, some can’t afford this kind of set-up; others may have neighborhood restrictions that prevent it. In that event, the experts at Golf Digest have an ingenious recommendation: Simply swing using grass as the target. Make sure to contact only the very top of the lawn. You’re actually practicing hitting up instead of down on the ball.
SHORT-GAME TIPSIn a more perfect world, every golf enthusiast would have a personal putting green in the backyard. Costs for excavation, planting and lawn maintenance can put that out of reach.
There might also simply not be enough room. Instead, buy a mat for use in your living room, office or hallway. You can learn more about control and ball speed right in the comfort of home. Chipping nets allow you to target certain areas. Try using plastic balls, which will help you tweak the power of your swing.