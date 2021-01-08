SURGOINSVILLE – Roman Borghetti-Metz scored 15 points as the Eagles doubled up Blountville, Monday night at Surgoinsville Middle School.
SMS ran out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter, led by Metz’s six points and four by Jackson Clonce.
The Eagles maintained the pressure in the second quarter. Five different players scored, led by Metz’s and Luke Armstrong’s four apiece, as Surgoinsville built a 29-8 halftime lead.
Blountville kept pace with Surgoinsville in the third quarter, but could not cut the lead as Jordyn Winegar and Metz hit threes en route to a 40-19 lead heading into the fourth.
Blountville’s rally petered out in the fourth, as the Eagles maintained their pressure, outscoring the visitors, 12-7, down the stretch.
Metz’s 15 led Surgoinsville, which also got 12 from Armstrong and 10 from Clonce. Winegar added eight, including two baskets from three-point range.
Blountville lived – and died – by the three. Austin Rodefer and Tucker Henry each scored nine points – all on threes – to lead the Tigers.