SURGOINSVILLE – Camden Woodby led a balanced attack as the Surgoinsville Eagles took a 32-20 victory over the visiting Bulls Gap Bulldogs Thursday.
Surgoinsville’s Jacob Watkins got the scoring started immediately when he returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. A keeper by Eagles quarterback Camden Woodby resulted in two points for the conversion and an 8-0 lead before all the fans had even settled into their seats.
The Eagles defense forced the Bulldogs into two punts on their first two possessions. Surgoinsville’s second possession covered 70 yards – 56 on the sixth play, a touchdown gallop by Woodby. Watkins ran in the second conversion for a 16-0 Eagles lead with 6:13 left in the first half.
A 19-yard kickoff return by Jayden Brown gave the Bulldogs a start on their 35-yard line, where they mounted an eight-play scoring drive, capped by big Mason Young’s 14-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-6 with 1:34 in the half.
Kandin Hammer’s 33-yard kickoff return to open the second half gave the Bulldogs possession at midfield, where the ‘Dawgs mounted a nearly quarter-long scoring drive.
Bulls Gap burned 7:31 off the clock on the 12-play drive, which ended with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jake Elliott to Hayden Hook. The run failed and the ‘Dawgs trailed, 16-12.
Bulls Gap’s onside kick attempt failed and the Eagles took over their next possession at the Bulldogs’ 47.
Six plays and less than three minutes later, Woodby increased the Eagles’ lead to 24-12 with a 21-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion keeper.
Hammer gained the next 75 yards in the game on two plays: a 41-yard kickoff return and 34-yard run to give the Bulldogs a first-and-goal at the three.
Gavin Housewright ran it in from there and Elliott’s conversion pass to Jacob Alvis pulled the Bulldogs to within 24-20 with 4:21 left in the game.
Bulls Gap needed a stop, but the Bulldogs could not contain the Eagles’ rushing attack of Watkins, Woodby and Alec Pennington. Watkins (3 for 18), Woodby (2 for 28) and Pennington (2 for 19) moved the ball to the Bulls Gap two, where Peyton Rhoton ran it in for the touchdown. Woodby’s conversion extended the Eagles’ lead to 32-20 with 1:13 left in the game.
Bulls Gap drove to the Surgoinsville 18 over the next minute but could not add to the scoreboard and the Eagles knelt down to run out the final five seconds of the game.