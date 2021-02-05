OTTWAY – Hannah Miller dominated the inside as the North Greene Lady Huskies defeated Surgoinsville, 25-17, in the championship of the Area 3 Tournament Thursday, Jan. 28 at North Greene Middle School.
Towering over everyone on the court, Miller scored just 10 points, but dominated the boards and the paint in helping hold the Lady Eagles to just seven, second-half points.
The Lady Eagles had led 6-4 after the first quarter and were tied 10-10 at halftime, but the Lady Huskies’ size advantage began to become a factor in the second half as the host team held the visiting Lady Eagles to five points while scoring 11 in the third to take a 21-15 lead into the fourth.
Kaitlann Lipton hit two free throws to pull SMS to within 21-17 with 4:25 to play, but the Lady Eagles, playing without Courtney Bellamy, who fouled out 13 seconds into the fourth quarter, were held scoreless the rest of the way.
Besides Miller’s 10 points, North Greene got eight from the other half of the Lady Huskies’ twin towers, Lauren Keffer.
Isabella Byington led Surgoinsville with nine points.