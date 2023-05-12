High school track and field athletes at Cherokee and Volunteer are gearing up for this weekend’s TSSAA Class AA East Section Championship at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track in Knoxville.
There, those who’ve qualified will have the opportunity to punch their tickets to the TSSAA State Track & Field Championships.
Sectional field events are set to begin Saturday at 10 a.m. Running events are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. The top two in each event at the state’s three sectionals (a total of six athletes) are automatic qualifiers to the state meet. The next best two from across the state (for a total of eight) are awarded wildcards or at-large bids to compete in the state meet on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University later this month.
“You’re always a fraction of a second away, or a few inches away in a jump or a throw, of having a few people make it or having nobody make it. It’s always a day of surprises for lots of folks down at sectionals,” said Cherokee track coach Chad Laster.
Both Cherokee and Volunteer will have a number of athletes eligible to compete at Saturday’s Class AA sectional in Knoxville. To qualify for the sectional, athletes had to meet minimum standards for each event.
BOYS
Qualifiers for Cherokee include:
Trey Smith (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Lofton Hayes (200), Kolden Singleton (300 hurdles and triple jump), Connor Armstrong (3200), 4x400 relay, Tyler Wolfe (discus), Auston Leach (long jump), Colby Barton (long jump and pole vault), Dillon Williams (long jump and triple jump), Jhay Sulit (pole vault) and Rowe Fletcher (pole vault).
Qualifiers for Volunteer include:
Jordyn Winegar-Collis (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Charlie Wilson (1600 and 3200), Kevin McCurry (1600 and 800), Carter Manis (3200), John Ross (300 hurdles), Cayden Cox (400), Roman Borghetti-Metz (800), 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, Jackson Clonce (discus and shot put), Thomas Galloway (discus and shot put), Kasey Brown (shot put and discus), Cason Christian (high jump), Lucas Gilliam (high jump and triple jump), Christian Bullock (pole vault), Caydan Hatcher (pole vault) and Alex Polk (triple jump)
GIRLS
Qualifiers for Cherokee include:
Olivia Spence (300 hurdles), Aniyah Bandy (300 hurdles), Lillyan Henley (400 and pole vault), Amelia Metz (discus), Nadeen Aglan (discus), Emily Cuthrell (long jump) and Brilee Copeland (long jump).
Qualifiers for Volunteer include:
Taylor Castle (100, 200, 400), Belle Fritts (100), Alli Hostetler (100), Sara Winegar (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Aliah Laster (100 hurdles, discus and pole vault), Taylor Boggs (100 hurdles), Jacie Begley (1600, 800, 3200), Anna Houck (300 hurdles), Emma Houck (300 hurdles and triple jump), Allyssa Gent (3200), 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, Kadey Brown (discus), Emily McPherson (high jump), Rhyann James (high jump, long jump and shot put), Cheyenne Smith (long jump), Alexus Nelms (long jump) and Jahnae Ward (pole vault).
