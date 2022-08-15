ROGERSVILLE – The inaugural Hawkins County Football Jamboree, which featured scrimmages and individual competitions of four area middle schools and Volunteer and Cherokee high schools, came off without a hitch Friday at Cherokee High School.
The Falcons and Hawkeyes youth football league teams played three exhibitions to start things off (see page B3), setting the stage for the middle school individual competition.
Rogersville City School swept the individual middle school events, led by quarterback Eli Boyd, who had both the longest pass and longest punt. Teammate Keaton Rimer was fastest lineman, while the Warriors’ Jaydon Weston won fastest back competition.
Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville played the first middle school scrimmage with the Bulldogs winning the quarter, 6-0, thanks to a nice, 68-yard touchdown pass from Grayson Hughes to Grant Johnson.
In the second middle school scrimmage, Rogersville City topped Rogersville Middle, 14-0. Jaydon Weston scored first for the Warriors, scampering 70 yards for a touchdown. Eli Boyd ran in the conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Defensive back Baylor Hancock later capped the scoring when he stepped in front of a pass and picked it off than ran 32 yards for a touchdown and 14-0 RCS lead.
The high school competition got underway next, with Morristown West topping Volunteer, 7-0.
The Trojans marched 70 yards – mostly on the ground – for their score on the scrimmage’s first possession. Tyson Johnson, who carried three times for 20 yards, capped the four-minute drive with an 18-yard touchdown run.
Landon Howard carried twice for 15 yards and West quarterback Malakhi Johnson was 2 for 2 passing for 13 yards. The Trojans were aided by a 15-yard horse collar penalty against Volunteer that set up the Trojans’ touchdown.
On the Falcons’ possession, begun with 6:20 to play, the Falcons’ offense, led by new quarterback Riley Littleton, managed to drive the ball down the field to the West seven-yard line, but ran out of time.
The Falcons misfired initially. After no gain on a run by Littleton, Littleton’s 35-yard pass to Andrew Knittel was called back after Knittel was flagged for pushing off the defender before the catch.
A delay of game pushed the Falcons back to their 15 with a second-and-25. Littleton then scrambled for 15 yards to set up a third-and-10. Littleton then hit Cason Christian with a 14-yard pass for a first down at the Trojans’ 44.
After a timeout and West offsides penalty, Littleton connected with Peyton Steele on a 21-yard gain for a first down at the Trojans’ 30 yard line. Littleton then found Knittel on a 16-yard pass play for a first down at the West 14.
As time ran out, the Trojans were flagged for pass interference, giving the Falcons one final play with no time remaining. A running play was stopped by West as Austin Bates was dropped for a two-yard loss to end the competition.
Littleton, who is succeeding four-year starting quarterback Garrison Barrett, had a positive performance, accounting for all of Volunteer’s offense. The senior completed 3-of-3 passes for 51 yards and rushing twice for 15 yards.
The two schools’ junior varsity squads squared off for the next competition, with Volunteer exacting revenge with a 6-0 victory led by freshman quarterback Keelin Releford.
After a three-and-out, the Falcons stopped the Trojans’ possession on six plays to get the ball back at their 35.
Volunteer drove the ball down the field, mostly on the legs of Releford, who rushed five times for 51 yards on the drive. He also completed a seven-yard pass to Nathan Simpson.
A facemask penalty against West gave Volunteer a final play with no time on the clock with the Falcons facing a third-and-goal at the 11. Releford ran it in for the 6-0 Volunteer win. Fellow freshman Austin Glass added four carries for 26 yards on the night for Volunteer.
The high school individual competition followed. Cherokee players won two of the events: George Horlander won longest punt with a 54-yard boot, and Andres Moncier won fastest lineman.
Grainger receiver Dylan Fowler threw the longest pass, while West’s Tyson Johnson was fastest back and West’s Dylan Lopez was field goal kick winner.
Grainger and Cherokee varsity teams squared off for 15 minutes in the ensuing scrimmage, with the teams playing to a scoreless tie.
Guided by freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers, the Chiefs drove 57 yards in seven plays. The Grizzlies stopped the Chiefs on fourth-and-two at the Grainger 13 to end the threat.
Taking over at their own 13, the Grizzlies ate nearly six minutes off the clock but could not get across midfield and Cherokee took over at the Grainger 49 with around 2:20 left on the running clock.
Eleven-yard runs by Joey Henley and Kalija Sexton gave Cherokee a first down at the Grainger 27. The Chiefs moved to the Grizzlies’ 15 on a pass interference call, where Jeffers picked up six on a keeper. Time ran out on the Chiefs as Sexton was stopped at the eight on a carry.
Henley finished with 24 yards on two carries. Sexton rushed six times for 20 yards. Jeffers had one carry for six and was 0-for-2 passing.
In the final competition of the evening, Grainger’s junior varsity topped Cherokee’s, 6-0, on a 13-yard touchdown run by Taylan Smith on the final play of the evening.
Both teams went 3-and-out on their first possessions as neither defense allowed a yard. Grainger then went 4-and-out, as Cherokee’s Marcus Ball ended the Grizzlies’ fourth-and-one play with a sack.
Cherokee sophomore quarterback Caden Bugalla completed two passes for seven yards, but a bad snap and incomplete pass ended the Chiefs’ possession.
The Grizzlies took over at their own 45 with 3:11 to play and drove to the Cherokee 13 in five plays, including a nine-yard pass from Luke Davis to Eli Morgan and a 20-yard run by Aiden Dalton.
After a delay due to an injury to Grainger’s Zac Lindsay, Smith ran the ball in from 13 with no time on the clock to end the evening’s action.
