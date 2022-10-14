CHURCH HILL – Owen Fleenor’s footprints were all over J.W. Salley Field at Mike Johnson Memorial Stadium and the Area 1-AA football playoff game Monday night.
Fleenor scored three touchdowns – one on a game-opening, 83-yard kickoff return – to lead the Church Hill Middle School Panthers to a 34-6 win over Happy Valley to advance to the Area 1-AA championship.
(Results of Thursday’s championship game were not available at press time.)
Fleenor’s kickoff return gave the Panthers a quick, 6-0 lead, but the Warriors answered with a seven-play, 54-yard scoring drive. The big plays on the drive were a defensive holding call against the Panthers on a fourth down incomplete pass that kept the drive alive, a 29-yard run by Grady Goulds, and a 12-yard touchdown run by Goulds with 5:04 left in the first quarter that tied the game at 6-6.
Not to be outdone, Church Hill responded in kind, driving 60 yards in just three plays: a 21-yard run by Fleenor, a 41-yard bomb from Jameson Mowell to Cooper Fraysier, and a three-yard TD run by Gavin Stout. Mowell’s pass to Colton Miller for two extended the Panthers’ lead to 14-6 with 3:37 in the first.
The Panthers ended the first half with a four-minute, 59-yard scoring drive. The key plays on the drive were two Mowell passes: 23 yards to Fleenor and 26 yards to Fraysier. The latter set up a first-and-goal at the seven with 11 seconds left in the half. Mowell promptly connected with Miller on a touchdown pass. The run failed, but Church Hill took a 20-6 lead into halftime.
The Panthers defense shut out the Warriors in the second half to preserve the victory.
Meanwhile, Fleenor scored two more touchdowns, one on a catch from Mowell and one on a run.
The Panthers were scheduled to travel to Erwin to play Unicoi County for the 2022 Area 1-AA championship Thursday. Photos and an account of the game will run online at www.therogersvillereview.com and in the Midweek edition of the Review.