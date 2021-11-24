SURGOINSVILLE – The visiting Westview Volunteers jumped out to an early lead and held on to defeat the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles Thursday night in a rescheduled, make-up game, 38-36.
Westview led 9-3 after the first quarter and were up 20-11 at halftime.
The Eagles rallied, outscoring the Volunteers 13-5 in the 3rd quarter behind six points from Garron Barnett.
In the fourth quarter the Eagles tied the game at 27 on Branson Lafollette’s free throw. Down by two as time ran out, Eamon Ailshie’s shot spun out of the basket, and the Volunteers escaped with the victory.
Ailshie led the Eagles in scoring with 11 points. Barnett added 8 and Kevin McCurry had 6.
Other Eagle scorers were Lafollette (5 points), Brennan Greene (4) and Bryson Russell (2).