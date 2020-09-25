CHURCH HILL – Volunteer celebrated Senior Night with a sweep of cross-county rival Cherokee Tuesday night at the Falcons Nest.
Volunteer outlasted Cherokee in the first set, 27-25, before taking the next two, 25-8 and 25-15.
Volunteer’s four seniors all contributed to the win.
Olivia Christian led Volunteer with 16 of the team’s 36 kills, while Delaney Price had four kills, one block and one dig for the Lady Falcons. Brooklyn Ward had five kills, two aces, two blocks and two digs, and Carlee McLain had a balanced night with three aces, 10 assists and three kills for Volunteer.
“Olivia Christian was our powerhouse hitter,” Volunteer coach Rindi Perry said.
Freshman Veda Barton led the Lady Falcons with four aces and had five kills. Barton also had one block and two digs.
Sydney Cloud led Volunteer with 11 assists and added an ace. Emily Christian led with 15 of the team’s 20 digs. Christian also had four assists and an ace.