ROGERSVILLE – Volunteer freshman Connor Haynes pitched a four-hit shutout to lead the Falcons to a 3-0 win over Cherokee Monday night at the Reservation.
Haynes threw just 77 pitches over seven innings – 54 for strikes – scattering four hits and two walks and striking out five.
Luke Condra took the loss for Cherokee. Condra allowed only one earned run as the Chiefs defense committed five errors in the game.
The Falcons scored their first run in the third. After Colby Lawson reached on an error, Connor Haynes bunted into a fielder’s choice, which advanced Lawson to second.
After Lawson was caught stealing and Zach Justice struck out, Cason Christian doubled to left to send Haynes to third.
Brody Cloud followed with a ground ball which Cherokee shortstop Jackson Davenport mishandled, allowing Haynes to score.
The Falcons added two more runs in the sixth inning. Garrison Barrett hit a one-out single and scored on a double by Tucker Bellamy, who eventually scored on another booted ball.
The two teams were slated to square up again at Volunteer on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time. See the weekend Review for coverage of that game.