ELIZABETHTON — The Volunteer boys golf team came within one stroke of qualifying for the region, getting eliminated in a three-team playoff Monday in the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Nevertheless, the Falcons will still send two of their team members to the Region 1-AA tournament, also at Elizabethton. Tucker McLain (79) and Austin Williams (80) advanced as individuals. The top three teams plus the top five individuals not on those teams advanced to the region.
Led by medalist John Cheek’s 73, Science Hill won the boys tournament with a score of 305. Elizabethton’s boys, paced by third-placed Chase Buck’s 76, finished second with a four-man total of 326.
One stroke back, Volunteer and Tennessee High, led by boys runner-up Carter Myers (75), tied for third at 327, forcing a playoff. The Vikings won on the first hole to advance.
“We had a playoff for third place,” Volunteer golf coach Jim Whalen said. “Our five guys vs their five guys. We lost by one stroke.”
Whalen said it was not happenstance that McLain and Williams qualified for the region.
“Both of the guys did exactly what was needed since the spring,” Whalen said. “They both played in as many junior tournaments as they could to play under pressure.”
That preparation helped the two golfers Monday after they experienced slow starts in the district tournament.
“They both sputtered out of the gate to start the rounds but settled down and posted very good scores,” Whalen said.
The top team from Monday’s region advances to the state tournament, along with the top three individuals not on that winning team.
The 2022 TSSAA State Golf Championship is scheduled for Thursday-Friday, Oct. 6-7 at Sevierville Golf Club. Volunteer is looking to send an individual for the fifth straight year after Jon Wes Lovelace qualified the last four years.
“They will need to shoot under 75 to give themselves a chance to make state,” Whalen said. “Both are capable are doing it, too.”
Other individual regional qualifiers from District 1 were West Ridge’s Grayson Manis (77) and Dobyns-Bennett’s Esteban Hicks (79) and Blake Adams (81).
Dobyns-Bennett won the girls tournament with a two-girl total of 149. Science Hill (159) and Daniel Boone (176) also qualified. Lady Indians freshman Aliezah Robinson was medalist, firing a 1-under-par 71.
The individual qualifiers were Sullivan East’s Tori Leonard (84) and Evie Leonard (95), West Ridge’s Arabella Laughlin (92) and Elizabethton’s Hannah McDonnell (92) and Ashlynn Guy (95).
The final two individual spots were decided by a three-girl playoff between Sullivan East’s Evie Leonard, Elizabethton’s Guy, and David Crockett’s Kirstin Ball. Ball was eliminated.