BLUFF CITY – The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones defeated Volunteer for the second time in three days Wednesday, 7-2, eliminating the Lady Falcons from the District 1-3A tournament at Sullivan East.
Elizabethton had beaten the Lady Falcons Monday night, 2-0, to send Volunteer to the loser’s bracket, where the Lady Falcons cruised to a 10-0 win over host Sullivan East on Wednesday, eliminating the Lady Patriots to set up a rematch with Elizabethton in a loser’s bracket elimination game right afterward.
In another close battle with ‘Betsy, the Lady Falcons and Lady Cyclones scrapped for a 2-2 tie in the sixth, until Elizabethton’s Mollie Johnson’s single in the top of the sixth inning broke the tie and broke open the game to send Elizabethton to the District 1-3A final against Tennessee High, on Thursday. (Results were not available at press time.) The Lady Vikings (22-5) had knocked the Lady Cyclones into the loser’s bracket on Tuesday, 9-0.
A re-match between aces Addyson Fisher, Volunteer freshman, and the Lady Cyclones’ senior, Madisun Pritchard, kept Wednesday’s game scoreless through three innings. Elizabethton broke through in the top of the fourth inning, when Pritchard tripled in a run then scored on a single by Johnson for a 2-0 lead.
Volunteer tied things up at two in the bottom of the fifth inning when Audrey Evans singled, Zetta Smith reached on an error and Kendra Huff singled to load the bases for Bryleigh Salyer, whose first-pitch single scored Evans and Smith.
After Johnson gave Elizabethton the 3-2 lead, Cheyenne Poiroux doubled in two more, then came around to score on Emma O’Quinn’s single to right for a 6-2 lead. O’Quinn drove in another run in the seventh to extend the Lady Cyclones’ lead to 7-2 to advance to the final.
Pritchard earned the win for Elizabethton (17-10), going seven innings, allowing two runs on nine hits, striking out seven and walking one.
Fisher took the loss for Volunteer (22-12-1). The freshman allowed eight hits and seven runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking one. Emily Wyatt pitched one inning, allowed one hit and struck out one.
Combined with the final six innings of Monday’s 2-0 game, Pritchard and Fisher dueled for nine, straight scoreless innings.
Elizabethton collected nine hits. Johnson and Emma O’Quinn had two hits to lead the Lady Cyclones.
Volunteer totaled nine hits. Evans and Smith each had multiple hits for Volunteer. Volunteer didn’t commit a single error in the field. Catcher Chelsea Sanders had the most chances in the field with eight.
Volunteer 10, Sullivan East 0
The Lady Falcons banged out 15 hits and Addyson Fisher and Emily Wyatt combined to hold Sullivan East to one hit in the five-inning, 10-0 shutout earlier Wednesday.
After taking a 1-0 lead on Bryleigh Salyer’s RBI-single in the first, the Lady Falcons erupted for four runs in the second and five in the third.
Senior Audrey Evans went 3-for-4, including a double, with two runs and two RBIs; freshman Zetta Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs; junior Kendra Huff was 2-for-3, including a double, with two runs and an RBI; Salyer with 3 RBIs on a 2-for-3 day; Wyatt was 2-for-3, including a leadoff home run in the third and one scoreless inning pitched.
Monday, Elizabethton 2, Volunteer 0Monday, the Lady Cyclones took advantage of a two-out, first-inning error to score two runs, then held on for a 2-0 pitching battle between Fisher and Pritchard.
Maely Ingram and O’Quinn singled to open the first. Fisher then struck out Ember Jensen and Kenidy Harris.
Pritchard then hit a ground ball to Lady Falcons shortstop Kendra Huff, who couldn’t handle the ball, allowing Ingram to score, Pritchard to reach second, and O’Quinn to advance to third.
Huff was charged with an error, but it’s no sure bet she could have thrown out Pritchard had she fielded it cleanly.
“That’s part of it,” Volunteer head coach Jackie Strickler said. “That’s just part of high school softball. We had our opportunities.”
The Lady Falcons turned around and flashed the leather on the next play.
After Lana Ward was inserted as courtesy runner for Pritchard, Mollie Johnson lined a single to right to score O’Quinn. Lady Falcons right fielder Zetta Smith fielded the ball and fired the ball into cutoff man Veda Barton, who relayed home to catcher Chelsea Sanders, who tagged Ward trying to score.
The 2-0 lead stood up the rest of the way as Pritchard and Fisher threw a scoreless battle.
Fisher pitched seven innings, allowing two runs, neither earned, 12 strikeouts and no walks. She threw 99 pitches, 76 for strikes.
Pritchard held Volunteer scoreless for seven innings with two hits, one walk and six strikeouts. She threw 56 of 77 pitches for strikes.
“She’s good,” Strickler said. “That’s the best I’ve seen her throw. She did a real good job. Our girl’s good, too.”
“That’s a good ball club,” Strickler said. “My hat goes off to them. They did what they needed to score some runs. We settled down and played pretty good after that. We hit some at’em balls, but they made the plays. You know, you give them credit. They get all the credit.”
The Lady Falcons threatened in the fourth, loading the bases when Audrey Evans and Zetta Smith reached on errors. Huff bunted them over to third and second, respectively. After Pritchard struck out Bryleigh Salyer, Barton walked to load the bases. Pritchard then induced Sanders into a ground ball.
“We loaded the bases there and it just didn’t happen for us,” Strckler said. “That’s a good ball club. (Elizabethton head coach) Kenny (Hardin) does a good job with them.”
The Falcons lose four seniors: Evans, Kadence Bryant, Kira Jones and Reagan Skelton. Replacing the talent of a player like Evans – who is likely to continue her softball career in college – won’t be possible, but Strickler has a talented group returning, led by Addyson Fisher, who followed up a super eighth grade with an impressive ninth grade season.
Shortstop and 3-hole hitter Kendra Huff will be back for her senior season along with Emily Wyatt, Chelsea Sanders, Veda Barton and seven other Lady Falcons in 2023, along with another influx from Church Hill Middle School and Surgoinsville Middle School.
After passing 500 career coaching wins at the Eastman Invitational April 1, Strickler now has 513, about four seasons until 600.