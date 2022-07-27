Deer

Due to the proximity within 10 miles of Dyer County, Obion County and Lake County become high-risk counties for CWD.

 File photo by Jim Beller

NASHVILLE — — Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in a 4 ½-year-old white-tailed deer buck in Dyer County according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. This makes Dyer County positive and due to the proximity within 10 miles, Obion County and Lake County become high-risk counties for CWD.

