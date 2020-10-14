CHURCH HILL – The Church Hill Panthers celebrated Homecoming with a 32-6 thrashing of West Greene Thursday.
The Panthers had a well-balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Jay Adams and solid defense and special teams which each produced touchdowns.
Adams threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Parker Edmonson, then ran in his first of four, two-point conversions.
Adams later threw a 30-yard TD pass to Tanner Hammond.
Cameron Cox had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown and
Peyton Castle scored on a 90-yard Interception return.
The Panther defense was led by Edmonson, Cox, Grayden Dennis, and Alex Collins.