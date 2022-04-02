BULLS GAP – The Rogersville City Lady Warriors put up nine runs in the first on its way to a 17-2 victory over Bulls Gap on Monday.
The offensive onslaught by Rogersville City was led by Hadley Foster, Emily Brock, Peyton Matthews, Shailynn Scalf, Carrie Ruth Lawson, and Kenzie Collins, who all drove in runs.
RCS scored nine in the first inning and eight in the second.
Shelby Helton led things off in the pitcher’s circle for Rogersville City Warriors. The righthander lasted three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out five.
Makenzie Smith was on the rubber for Bulls Gap. The pitcher surrendered 17 runs on nine hits over three innings, striking out two.
The Lady Warriors racked up nine hits on the day. Brock, Helton, and Collins all had two hits to lead Rogersville City. Collins and Foster drove in three runs apiece for RCS, while Helton, Mathews, Scalf and Lawson each drove in a pair.