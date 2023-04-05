Rogersville Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for summer staff at the Rogersville City Pool. Anyone interested in learning more about the position or how to become certified is encouraged to call the parks and recreation office at 423-272-2545.
Miracle League registration now open
Spring registration for the Miracle League is now open through Kingsport Parks and Recreation. The Miracle League serves all individuals with any disability. Divisions available for ages 17 and under and 18 and older. There is no cost. Games begin Saturday, April 22. Visit https://secure.rec1.com/TN/kingsport-tn/catalog to register. Or call 423-229-9459.
RCS’ Lawson participates in Border War All-Star game
Rogersville City School’s Addie Lawson was one of two seventh graders named to the East All-Stars for East Tennessee Rocky Top Border War middle school girls’ all-star basketball game on Thursday, March 30, at Knox Catholic High School. She joined players from Central, Grandview, Indian Trail, John Sevier, Gatlinburg Pittman, TA Dugger, Liberty Bell and other schools on the East All-Stars squad. The team was coached by TA Dugger head coach Matt Fox and assistant coach Alex Ingram and Science Hill assistant Kaylee Oler.
RMS’ Carmack participates in Border War All-Star game
Rogersville Middle School’s Elijah Carmack joined players from John Sevier, Robinson, Greeneville, Newport, University High and East Ridge on the boys’ East All-Stars squad for the East Tennessee Rocky Top Border War middle school all-star basketball game on Thursday, March 30, at Knox Catholic High School.. The boys were coached by Schaun Potts of 423 Rise/423 Hoops and 2024 Team Tennessee and assistant Tyrone Smith of Tri-Cities Christian (formerly a coach at Volunteer).
Kingsport Chamber Scramble set for May 9
The Kingsport Chamber 31st Annual Golf Scramble will be held Tuesday, May 9, at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club. The rain date is Tuesday, May 16. There’ll be two flights with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch provided. Individuals may enter and be placed on a team. Captain’s choice format. Hole sponsors and entries being accepted. Proceeds benefit the Kingsport Chamber, Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Leadership Kingsport. Email Bob Feagins at bfeagins@kingsportchamber.org or call 423-392-8815 to learn more.