KINGSPORT – The Chiefs dropped a double-header to Dobyns-Bennett Tuesday, 16-5 and 14-0.
In the second game, D-B’s Jake Timbes fired a no-hitter over five innings, striking out 12 and walking one.
Lane Helton took the loss for Cherokee. The pitcher went one and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on three hits and striking out four.
Brady Stump went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Dobyns-Bennett. Dobyns-Bennett was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Tanner Kilgore had the most chances in the field with 13.
Game 1: D-B 16, Cherokee 5
In the first game, Cherokee fell behind early and couldn’t come back in the 16-5 loss.
Dobyns-Bennett opened up scoring in the first inning, when Luke Condra induced Tanner Kilgore to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.
Dobyns-Bennett scored seven runs in the sixth inning. The big inning for Dobyns-Bennett came thanks to singles by Kilgore and Turner Stout, a walk by Andrew Myers, and by Samuel Ritz.
Down 9-0, the Chiefs notched four runs in the fifth inning. Peyton Bledsoe, Cameron Seals, and Parker Bailey all drove in runs in the frame.
Issac Hensley got the win for Dobyns-Bennett. The hurler surrendered four runs on two hits over five innings, striking out eight. Myers threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Condra took the loss for the Chiefs. The lefty surrendered nine runs on six hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out two.
Bledsoe, Bailey, and Matt Newton all had one hit to lead Cherokee. Bledsoe drove in two.
Dobyns-Bennett tallied ten hits. Jack Browder, Kilgore, Ritz, and Stout each collected two hits for Dobyns-Bennett.